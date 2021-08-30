Home
August 30, 2021
Noam Chomsky on Afghanistan (Post-9/11)
by
Josh Frank
August 30, 2021
James T. Phillips
Where Are They? The Disappeared: When Remembering is a Political Act of Resistance
Melvin Goodman
Robert M. Gates: Poster Child for Bureaucratic Deceit
Binoy Kampmark
The Neocons Speak: Afghanistan as Political Real Estate
Thomas Kilkauer – Meg Young
Who Wins Germany’s Election Next Month?
John Feffer
Saving Democracy by Destroying It
Ralph Nader
A Beacon Rises from Capitol Hill
Lawrence Davidson
The Two-Faced Nature of Our Communities
Sahand Yazdanyar
It’s Time for the US to Reassess Its Relationship With Israel
Ramzy Baroud
‘Blood for Blood’: On Jenin and Israel’s Fear of an Armed Palestinian Rebellion
Sam Pizzigati
Let’s Take the Profit Out of Wars
Thomas Knapp
Byrd v. Babbitt: Beliefs and Expectations, Reasonable and Unreasonable
Bob Lord
Our “Trillion-Dollar Seven”: Can We Summon the Courage to Tax Them?
Mike Garrity
Fighting to Protect the Grizzlies of the Cabinet-Yaak Region isn’t “frivolous”
Nino Pagliccia
The International Community Must be on Alert to Defend Peru
Jeffrey St. Clair
Louis Proyect: a Fierce and Uncompromising Spirit
Derek Seidman
A Few Words on The Unrepentant Marxist, Louis Proyect
Weekend Edition
August 27, 2021
Friday - Sunday
David Masciotra
The American Fool: How Provincialism, Arrogance, and Greed Make American Foreign Policy an Exercise in Idiocy
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Hour of the Goat
Anthony DiMaggio
Afghanistan and the Propaganda of Infinite War
John Rachel
What are the Prospects For Peace: an Interview With Noam Chomsky
Paul Street
Things Have Changed
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Afghanistan Redux: Malala Yousafzai, White Feminism and Saving Afghan Women
Vijay Prashad
How the Taliban Chased the West Out of Afghanistan
Tamara Pearson
WalmartLand: How US Stores Colonizing Mexico are Displacing Local Culture
Robert Hunziker
Drought Clobbers the World
Sam Husseini
Crucial Points in the Pandemic Origin Debate
Eve Ottenberg
Covid Strikes Back
David Rosen
Biden’s Gambit: A Finger in the Dike
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The SEC is Allowing 5-Count Felon JPMorgan Chase to Trade Its Own Bank Stock in its Own Dark Pools
Richard C. Gross
A Fumbled Afghan Evacuation
Joseph Natoli
Death & Distractions
Ramzy Baroud
Palestine’s Africa Dichotomy: Is Israel Really ‘Winning’ Africa?
James Bovard
Washington Arrogance is Incurable
Binoy Kampmark
Amazon’s Drive Into Africa
W. T. Whitney
Jesús Santrich Explored the Utopian Origins of Marxist and Bolivarian Ideologies
Daniel Falcone
In Praise of Garibaldi (Anita)
Reynard Loki
Climate Crisis Putting a Billion Children at ‘Extremely High Risk’
Anthony Pahnke
To Protect the Rights of Nature, the Fight against Line 3 Must Continue
John Whitbeck
Napoleon and the Taliban
Michael T. Klare
China, 2049: a Climate Disaster Zone, Not a Military Superpower
Mike Ferner
There is No “Fixing” This Industry: the Third Battle for Lake Erie
Missy Comley Beattie
Goodbyes
Nicky Reid
Afghanistan and the Racism of Imperial Progress
Susan Block
OnlyFans Flips Its Fanny
Olivia DiNucci – Ryan Black
Indigenous Line 3 Activists Link Militarism and Climate Crisis
