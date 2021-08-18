by

Why Many Veterans Terminate Their Souls

Once veterans realize they were Molested for Profit, this profound

truth assassinates their core belief system. Some people call this

trauma Moral Injury.

But, it is far worse.

The Fatherland who sent them to war is evil.

It is called Political Incest.

It is a raping of their souls.

The word Trust is reduced to nothingness.

Psychologically, everything is Betrayal.

Wasted…

The veteran feels like a stranger in a strange land.

Who am I?

Where did I come from that made me so sick?

The magnitude of my soul sickness is equal to the depth of my

Silence.

W A R = Wealthy Are Richer

Unless the veteran bears witness and confronts the Liars,

the Sherman’s will continue to march to the sea.