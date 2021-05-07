by

Philosophical Drinking Song

Explications of Spinoza

Go so well with a mimosa.

Contemplations more Platonic

Are enhanced by gin and tonic.

Empiricism à la Hume

Is best when Scotch is in the room.

Manifestos about Dada

Demand a cool piña colada.

While perusing Zarathustra

A swig of rum is sure to boost ya.

C. Wright Mill’s “The Power Elite”

Is heightened by a whiskey neat.

The theology of Buber and Barth

Calls for hot toddies, sipped near the hearth.

What complements old Aristotle?

‘Most anything that’s in the bottle.

And when boning up on Comrade Trotsky

Have a beer and vodka shotsky.