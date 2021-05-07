Philosophical Drinking Song
Explications of Spinoza
Go so well with a mimosa.
Contemplations more Platonic
Are enhanced by gin and tonic.
Empiricism à la Hume
Is best when Scotch is in the room.
Manifestos about Dada
Demand a cool piña colada.
While perusing Zarathustra
A swig of rum is sure to boost ya.
C. Wright Mill’s “The Power Elite”
Is heightened by a whiskey neat.
The theology of Buber and Barth
Calls for hot toddies, sipped near the hearth.
What complements old Aristotle?
‘Most anything that’s in the bottle.
And when boning up on Comrade Trotsky
Have a beer and vodka shotsky.