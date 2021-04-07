L.A. City Council Unanimously Votes on Resolution Urging Governor Newsom to Shut Down Playa Del Rey Gas Facility

by

Los Angeles, CA

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution seeking a firm timeline and leadership from Governor Gavin Newsom to shut down SoCalGas’ facility at Playa Del Rey. Initially put forward by Councilmember Mike Bonin, the resolution centers equity and community voices, calling for a just transition plan. While Gov. Newsom has repeatedly touted the need to move away from fossil fuels, he has yet to commit to a firm timeline to shut down California’s natural gas facilities.

“Los Angeles has made it clear that gas facilities like Playa del Rey are incompatible with community health and safety,” said Food & Water Watch L.A. Organizer Ethan Senser after the vote. “The local community is united in wanting to see gas facilities like Playa del Rey and Aliso Canyon closed, and now is the time to roll up our sleeves and start planning for a just transition. The governor needs to listen to his constituents, bring stakeholders together, and follow the community’s leadership in determining real solutions for its future.”

The Aliso Canyon gas storage facility was not included in the council’s vote, though the city and the governor have faced increasing calls for the site’s closure. In March, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the long-awaited results of LADWP’s LA100 Study, which maps out how L.A. can reliably reach 100 percent renewable energy without the use of natural gas.

“SoCalGas has been in the hot seat with the city council time and time again for similar crises and for repeatedly failing to safely communicate in a timely way with the councilmembers of the affected districts,” said Faith Myhra, member of Protect Playa Now and Mar Vista Community Council Candidate. “They have given us no reason to trust them. This facility is not necessary for the energy needs of L.A. It only serves to increase SoCalGas’ profits at the cost of our neighbors’ health and safety.”

“As a mother to a small child living close to this facility, the pollution from this facility and the risk it poses to my family is very worrisome to me. I am excited about this resolution passing and look forward to a day when this facility is no longer a threat in our community,” said Stephanie Popescu, Westchester Playa Neighborhood Council Candidate.

For Immediate Release: April 7, 2021

Contact: Jessica Gable, (202) 683-2478, jgable@fwwatch.org