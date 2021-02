by

Extracting Value, Creating Wastelands

There’s hardly any value

In that which is burnt

Sacrificed to the great vacuum,

To appease it, by its servant

The nomeus, the pastor

Each head a walking strip

Of earth, a plot

To seize and squeeze

All value from,

Extracting this —

Valere, to be well — and so

Just leaves it sick, stripped

Abandoned as waste

Advancing the state

Of the Nomos