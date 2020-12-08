Keeping the Horrible Alive

by

You do not bring the enemy to the peace table by just killing military combatants. You ultimately bring the enemy to the peace table by murdering innocent civilians, because they are military targets.

The primary goal of the aggressor nation is to break the will of the people in their ability to defend their homeland. This insane strategy is the great truth that has great silence. It is as old as warfare itself.

Geneva Convention Rules are for fools. This truth is obliterated from the minds of people who are propagandized by the ruling elite every single day of their lives. As George Orwell wrote in his book 1984: ” The further a society drifts from the truth the more it will hate those who speak it.”