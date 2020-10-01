Masked: A Suburban Haiku

Someone passes by…
Wearing a white mask. We know:
Who is on the job.
Pastel retirees…
Many are too important
To get infected.
They forced management
To open the swimming pool.
A revolution.
Someone passes by…
Wearing a white mask. We know:
Who is on the job.
Pastel retirees…
Many are too important
To get infected.
They forced management
To open the swimming pool.
A revolution.
Lee Hall holds an LL.M. in environmental law with a focus on climate change, and has taught law as an adjunct at Rutgers–Newark and at Widener–Delaware Law. Lee is an author, public speaker, and creator of the Studio for the Art of Animal Liberation on Patreon.