What’s Harmful Must Be Destroyed
Nationalize the cereal plants
All of the oatmeal factories
Free breakfast for all —
For life, for health —
Isn’t that what you believe
Is the purpose of societies?
Isn’t that the point
They taught us as children
And teach us to teach
Caring?
Sharing?
Free breakfast for all!
And free housing!
This is not a comprehensive list
Why would you presume so much
I mean, so little
When beginning the day
When squeezing your fruit
Or buttoning your suit
Or pulling on your boot
To slave away