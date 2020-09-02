by

What’s Harmful Must Be Destroyed

Nationalize the cereal plants

All of the oatmeal factories

Free breakfast for all —

For life, for health —

Isn’t that what you believe

Is the purpose of societies?

Isn’t that the point

They taught us as children

And teach us to teach

Caring?

Sharing?

Free breakfast for all!

And free housing!

This is not a comprehensive list

Why would you presume so much

I mean, so little

When beginning the day

When squeezing your fruit

Or buttoning your suit

Or pulling on your boot

To slave away