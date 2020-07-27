by

America

(With apologies to Allen Ginsberg)



America I’ve given you my blood and my skin and

now I’m too old to riot in the streets of Portland,

$57 in my wallet and a quarter in my pocket, July 24, 2020

My thoughts are driving me crazy

America, when will you behave like a civilized nation?

Go fuck yourself with your armed federal agents and your tear gas

I’m in a bad mood tonight so get lost

I won’t finish this poem until I can clear my head

America when will you become enlightened

when will you strip down before all the nations of the world

when will you see who you really are

When will you be worthy of all the members of SNCC

America when will you stop using food to control the planet

I’m sick of your hypocrisy and your bombast.

When will I be able to go into my supermarket and buy local organic

food that doesn’t cost a fortune?

Don’t promise me apple pie in the sky when I die

Your 5-G towers are a nightmare

I want to live out my days as a wandering dharma bum

Isn’t there a way to avoid lining the capitalists up against the wall

and opening fire?

Che Guevarra didn’t really die in Bolivia, but I don’t think he’s

comin’ back to save us from Corona and trigger-happy cops

I’m really trying to get my message across

I refuse to give up my dream of revolution

America, stop ordering me about. I have a mind of my own.

I’ve been rereading Das Capital, like it more than Thomas Piketty

I refuse to pledge allegiance to a country that massacred thousands of

Indians, enslaved millions of Africans

I still haven’t forgiven you for what you’ve done to the immigrant

children on the border and in East L.A., East Oakland, East N.Y.

I wish I could stop reading the N.Y. Times online before I go to bed

It occurs to me that I carry the seeds of John Brown inside me and

that I’m talking to myself again,

that Mitt Romney doesn’t stand a chance against Trump

America do something now for all the unborn George Floyds in all

the cities from coast to coast

America I am Breonna Taylor and all her Black sisters

America I used to attend SDS meetings, listen to Mark Rudd orate,

before my ex wife went underground and

after I tried to levitate the Pentagon, protested against apartheid and

always loved the IWW

America, it’s those Chinese and Russian spies, and those terrorists

who want our Coca Cola and our Internet.

America I’m scattering my ashes above the fruited plain and praying for a rebirth of wonder.