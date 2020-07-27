FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 27, 2020

America

by

America
(With apologies to Allen Ginsberg)

America I’ve given you my blood and my skin and
now I’m too old to riot in the streets of Portland,
$57 in my wallet and a quarter in my pocket, July 24, 2020
My thoughts are driving me crazy
America, when will you behave like a civilized nation?
Go fuck yourself with your armed federal agents and your tear gas
I’m in a bad mood tonight so get lost
I won’t finish this poem until I can clear my head
America when will you become enlightened
when will you strip down before all the nations of the world
when will you see who you really are
When will you be worthy of all the members of SNCC
America when will you stop using food to control the planet
I’m sick of your hypocrisy and your bombast.

When will I be able to go into my supermarket and buy local organic
food that doesn’t cost a fortune?
Don’t promise me apple pie in the sky when I die
Your 5-G towers are a nightmare
I want to live out my days as a wandering dharma bum
Isn’t there a way to avoid lining the capitalists up against the wall
and opening fire?
Che Guevarra didn’t really die in Bolivia, but I don’t think he’s
comin’ back to save us from Corona and trigger-happy cops
I’m really trying to get my message across
I refuse to give up my dream of revolution
America, stop ordering me about. I have a mind of my own.
I’ve been rereading Das Capital, like it more than Thomas Piketty
I refuse to pledge allegiance to a country that massacred thousands of
Indians, enslaved millions of Africans
I still haven’t forgiven you for what you’ve done to the immigrant
children on the border and in East L.A., East Oakland, East N.Y.
I wish I could stop reading the N.Y. Times online before I go to bed
It occurs to me that I carry the seeds of John Brown inside me and
that I’m talking to myself again,
that Mitt Romney doesn’t stand a chance against Trump
America do something now for all the unborn George Floyds in all
the cities from coast to coast
America I am Breonna Taylor and all her Black sisters
America I used to attend SDS meetings, listen to Mark Rudd orate,
before my ex wife went underground and
after I tried to levitate the Pentagon, protested against apartheid and
always loved the IWW
America, it’s those Chinese and Russian spies, and those terrorists
who want our Coca Cola and our Internet.
America I’m scattering my ashes above the fruited plain and praying for a rebirth of wonder.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonah Raskin

New from
CounterPunch

July 27, 2020
Richard C. Gross
A City Too Far
Patrick Cockburn
The Media Manipulator: Why Trump’s Distractions May Not Save Him This Time
Paul Street
Lawless State: Go Ask Donald, Joe, and Barack
Nick Pemberton
Police Are The Real Cancel Culture
Ralph Nader
Fed Guarantees Unproductive Debt and Perilous Speculation
Coco Das
Three Questions for the “Resistance”
Mike Hastie
The Heart of Darkness in Portland
Sophia Paslaski
SCOTUS’ Birth Control Decision Favors Medicare for All
Binoy Kampmark
Climate Change Litigation: the Australian Government Gets Sued
Graham Peebles
The Volatile Path to Democracy in Ethiopia
Howard Lisnoff
A Symbol of Hate
Robert Fantina
Boogaloo Movement: USA Far Right is Growing Thanks to Donald Trump
Josue De Luna Navarro
Need Money for the Green New Deal? Take It From ICE
Arnold August
Black Left Views on American Elections Matter
Shawn Fremstad
The Black and White Disability Gap Widens With Age
Jonah Raskin
America
Weekend Edition
July 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Christopher Ketcham – Jimmy Tobias
We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Oil Money to Fund Public Lands
Brian Cloughley
The New Cold War Heats Up
Rob Urie
Class Struggle and the Parable of an Environmental Victory
Seiji Yamada
COVID-19 and Bioweapons Research
Jeffrey St. Clair
High and Dry in the Mojave
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Catch and Kill: the Protection Racket Used by Trump, Weinstein, Epstein and Wall Street
Tim Whitehouse – Erik Molvar
Unfit to Lead and Unqualified to Serve: Why William Perry Pendley Cannot be the Head of the Bureau of Land Management
Robert Hunziker
Thawing Arctic Permafrost
Andrew Levine
“We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident”
Dean Baker
The $24 an Hour Minimum Wage
Eve Ottenberg
The Antifa Bogeyman
Karl Grossman
Ohio Nuclear Power Scandal
David Rosen
Uprising: Mass Protests Rock the Nation
Ramzy Baroud
Why Palestinian-Israeli Prisoners Exchange Deal Could Happen Soon?
Jonathan Cook
Israel’s Jewish National Fund is Uprooting Palestinians – Not Planting Trees
T.J. Coles
UK-Russia Report: the Integrity Initiative Strikes Again!
Matthew Stevenson
A New Bill of Rights
Ken Levy
Is Donald Trump Responsible for His Bad Behavior?
Gene Glickman
“There’ll Be Some Changes Made”: Current and Future American Policing
Dan Kovalik
The Making of Oliver Stone, the Unmaking of Hollywood
Kathleen Wallace
2020 Vision Will Show You What is True, if You Can Keep Your Sanity
Stephen F. Eisenman – Sue Coe
Scoring Fascism
Tony McKenna
The Dark Side of Fredric Jameson’s Moon
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Patriotic Dissent: How a Working-Class Soldier Turned Against “Forever Wars”
Louis Proyect
Taibbi, Harper’s and the Intellectual Dark Web
Maximilian Werner
Of Wolves, George Floyd, and the Limits of Human Empathy
Lawrence Reichard
Letter from America: An Empire Unglued
Rebecca Gordon
Why Does Essential Work Pay So Little and Cost So Much?
Jill Richardson
Trump’s Authoritarianism is Ill-Suited to a Pandemic
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail