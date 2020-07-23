FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 23, 2020

Cops and Constitutions

by
A picture containing outdoor, fire, smoke, roadDescription automatically generated

Photo: Doug Brown/ACLU of Oregon.

The cops are violating the Constitution by attacking people exercising their basic rights — — that much is obvious.

The rounding up of random protestors because they “fit the description” is related to the discriminatory policing that has historically denied poor, Black, and Brown people their basic rights because they “fit the description.” It’s a form of collective punishment outside the rule of law.

The very existence of the new uniformed secret police violates our rights. But, there have been so many assaults and exceptions to the Constitution, it cannot seriously be called the “highest law of the land.” Instead, the use of secret police should reveal to us a deeply entrenched and systemic tyranny that is the political blowback from empire. In fact, we are now ruled by an system of principles and practices that are nothing short of a new imperial constitution.

Yes, the empire delivered the death blow against the Constitution and the republic it defined. But we cannot know how the murder was committed without inspecting the body. My years as a teacher made it clear that most people had never actually read the founding documents. How do we expect to transform something we do not know?

Great artists innovate new forms of art when the existing forms no longer express the times they live in or the visions they have for the future. But at the same time, the act of creation comes from knowing and mastering the older decaying forms. This is also true of the political innovations we call revolutions.

The Old Constitution

For us, the old decaying form is the US Constitution. The Constitution failed to grant “the people” any power beyond electing elites to represent them— a limited form of power now totally undermined by the two-party system never mentioned in the Constitution. The Constitution gave all power to the government and no real power to the people — compounded of course by the fact that Blacks, Women, Natives Mexicans who comprised a majority of the people were outside of the definition of ”we the people.”

In its original form, the proposed Constitution was still unacceptable to the minority white male electorate because nothing listed the rights of the people to protect them from the power of the state. The Bill of Rights was added by popular demand and without it the Constitution would not have been ratified.

Those rights were listed in the Bill of Rights — but not granted or created by it — since they were “natural rights” beyond the legitimate power of any government to either confer or revoke. It’s not that the Bill of Rights ever worked well, it didn’t. But it did work as contested terrain to struggle over.

The first Constitution created a republic in form but one that allowed very limited democratic power even for the newly enfranchised white artisans, small farmers, and workers. The “Three/fifths Compromise” of the original Constitution institutionalized slavery, conquest, and the white supremacy that had been taking shape since the first Europeans arrived.

The Imperial Constitution

For the last seventy years, even the remaining form of the republic has been irreversibly damaged by war and empire. And as with racism, institutional structures tell the real tale.

After 1950 or so Congress surrendered its constitutional power to declare war and the imperial presidency quickly took over. The people surrendered too — bullied or conned into obedience by the fear merchants of cold war anti-communism.

In short order, we had standing armies, secret police, and the military-industrial complex. All real power was quickly centralized into the executive branch. There were important milestones when that power was further consolidated: 9/11, the War on Terror, the Patriot Act, various NDAA’s, the militarization of the border, ICE attacks on immigrants, the attacks on Occupy and Standing Rock, to name a few. Mass incarceration and the militarization of police were the final jewels in the imperial crown.

The systematic tyranny of the imperial constitution was ready-made and waiting for a president like Trump. But, in fact, every President since 1950 has been a war criminal and a tyrant by definition: their power is in violation of the rule of law.

And, this monster executive branch includes the rapidly growing police forces — uniformed and secret — and the new form of secret but uniformed police that have appeared in DC, Portland, and Columbus. There are eighteen secret police forces in all. In the past cops often hid their badges before committing crimes — now we have entire police forces that both violate, and are immune from, the rule of law by their very nature. If not intent on committing crime why would police need immunity from the law they claim to enforce?

But the rubber bullets, sticks, and chemical weapons reveal weakness. Would they resort to violence if other forms of social control were working to maintain order? Or is this a domestic replay of the military’s strategy of “full-spectrum dominance?” Do they simply see all forms of dissent as a challenge to their power? All of the above?

We now face an interlocking crisis of existential proportions: climate change, extreme wealth and political inequality, perpetual war and empire, the merger of the corporation and the state, the collapse of democracy, and the ramping up of racism and patriarchy necessary to weaken the people. These crises cannot be faced let alone solved by the existing order because they are the existing order.

A New Constitution?

We now have no choice but to create a new democratic system or else the interlocking crisis will come crashing down on all of our heads. Democracy will take many forms but massive protest movements that reveal and challenge the illegitimate power of the state is a huge step in the right direction. And, the secret police and the militarized police forces are the front lines of unlawful and illegitimate state power. That is why we see the good cop/ bad cop efforts to co-opt the movement with one hand and to crush it with the other. That is why Trump and the executive branch he now personifies have no choice but to double down.

This crisis of empire is the cause of so much sound and fury but this time signifying everything: the old constitution is dead, the imperial constitution rules and the new constitution awaits. Let’s see now — how do new constitutions come to be?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Richard Moser

Richard Moser writes at befreedom.co where this article first appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

July 23, 2020
Richard Moser
Cops and Constitutions
Joshua Frank
Beyond John Muir’s Racism: The Sierra Club and the Changing Face of Environmentalism
Charles McKelvey
Who Ought to Govern, the President and the People, or the National Security State?
Paul Street
Moment of Supreme Danger: Trumpism-Fascism Rears its Head
Michael Hudson – Ellen Brown
Let the Banks Go Under and Put Money Into the Real Economy
Stan Cox
The Coronavirus-Climate-Air Conditioning Nexus
Dave Lindorff
Defending the US Against Looming Presidential Dictatorship
John Feffer
Okinawa: Will the Pandemic Transform U.S. Military Bases?
Mark Ashwill
Promoting Study in the USA in Trying Times
Mairead Farrell
Little Apples Will Grow Again: the EU, Ireland and the Apple Tax Case
John Kendall Hawkins
America’s Penis Envy of the Nazis
Binoy Kampmark
Total Masking: Victoria’s Coronavirus Response
Medea Benjamin - Steve Ellner
Long Overdue for Latin America
Liz Theoharis
The Poetry of a Movement to Change This Country
Scott Owen
Brutalized by Thugs
July 22, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Time is Not on Our Side in Libya
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Sinking Brexit Ship
Ron Jacobs
Trumpfen Sturmabteilung (Trump’s Stormtroopers)
Mike Hastie
Tear Gas, Beatings and Projectiles in Portland
James Bovard
Losing Thoreau in Boston
David Schultz
Young Man Trump: Or the Portrait of a President as a Young Man
Daryan Rezazad
Iran-China Deal Must be Green
Jesse Jackson
When John Lewis Left Us
Greta Anderson
Save the Saffel Wolf Pack
Bill Julian
Weaponizing Intellectual Property: the Scientist and the Spy
David Swanson
Bats With Napalm Vests and Other Great American Innovations
Michael D. Knox
Militarism and COVID-19
Binoy Kampmark
The Palace Letters and Royal Secrecy
Scott Owen
Trump’s Last Hand
Ritayan  Mukherjee
Sitting Idol in Locked-Down Kumartuli
George Wuerthner
The Forest Service Has Failed to Protect Wilderness
July 21, 2020
Richard C. Gross
Rising Autocracy
Jefferson Morley
The Pro-Trump CIA Man: QAnon Madness and Upward Failure
Erik Molvar
It’s Always the Ranchers
Melvin Goodman
Robert Gates’ “Exercise In Power”: A Disingenuous Exercise in Public Relations
Jack Gilroy
Hiroshima and Nagasaki as Collateral Damage
Kenn Orphan
The Tactics of Terror in Portland
John Feffer
Hamilton and the Iconoclasts of Tomorrow
Michael T. Klare
The Pentagon Confronts the Pandemic: Or How to Make War, American-Style, Possible Again
Ramzy Baroud
Palestinian Freedom is Possible Now
Brian Ketcham
This Pandemic and the Ones to Come: Mike Davis’ “The Monster Enters”
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Ocean Acidification Accelerate
Hye Jin Rho – Shawn Fremstad
Multiple Job Holders: Who Are They and How Are They Holding Up During the Pandemic?
Ralph Nader
Calls Mounting For Trump to Step Aside From Covid-19 Bungling
Binoy Kampmark
A Matter of Citizenship: Shamima Begum, Islamic State and Natural Justice
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail