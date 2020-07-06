Pyramids. Plantations. Projects. Penitentiaries

by

We went from Pyramids to Plantations, to Projects, to Penitentiaries

and you think America has love for me/we –

We went from Pyramids to Plantations, to Projects, to Penitentiaries,

and you think America wants to give Us Free.

1

I was born at 8:10

Died. Revived. Then, born again.

With fight in my blood

Storm and rain

War and sin

Then again, I am the statistic

The government enlisted for prison

With standardized testing

Repeated helpings of failure

Through public school systems

The PROject’s projected

Only one would erect

From city streets

Swamps meets

Generations of derelicts

‘Let alone’ from a mother

Who birthed 13

And a mother’s mother

Who bore the exact same thing

Let’s not forget Prince Charming

Whose abuse had substance

Longed for peace

But served a country that lacked justice

Points infiltrated the veins

Molested blood

relaxed the complexity pain

Which left me logically to believe

[That] if time heals

The incarceration system is doing the damn thang

Now, if we can bypass the root of plausible evolution

It would be safe to say

I was born in confusion

Subjugated to the media’s illusion

Of who I be

Which leads me to the point

Rocks. Water. Leaves.

​ ​2

Follow me to the Good Book

Where people are metaphors for trees

And peace is found

In the stillness of streams

Follow me to the Good Book

Where the end is known in the beginning

And the beginning known in the end

[And] those who pain us most

are either family or friend(s)

Lead me beside still waters

And watch the branches

On fertile trees

Fall like leaves

Because of the season

And there you will see

My pop of ages

Rockin(g) congregation

Of these city streets

With the solid rock of the cocoa leaf

May I borrow a line please?

My dad rocks

No really, my Dad rocks!

Sometimes in his weed

Sometimes he melts

But it makes his arms bleed

Beep. Beep. Beep.

Reverse what you heard

The natural herb

Could no longer satisfy the need

Cocaine baptized the weed

The Audacity of Hope

Tried to make my pop believe he could stop

Cain killed Able

What about that verse was forgot

Watch how system the depicts

The second hand

When you hear the tick

Of time bomb

Stuck in a pit

Of a habit trying to quit

This​ ​is​ ​the​ ​last​ ​time

Daughter, I will be there I won’t forget

This​ ​is​ ​the​ ​last​ ​time

Baby, I pawned the ring for a hit

This​ ​is​ ​the​ ​last​ ​time

Mama, I sold the TV shit

This​ ​is​ ​the​ ​last​ ​time

God help him

He’s sick!

3

No one knows who’s in control

Depending on the stroll

The rhythm the catch the taste

The smack the look the feel the taste

See what the childhood remembers

The wounds of the past

Are brought to present figure

The man becomes a nigger

The preacher turns into a pimp

Black panther infiltrated by the government

The son fell off its axis trying to orbit

Traveling 135 miles per second

And still falling

While we are hem hawing with prison

I wish they would privatize the addiction

Then we could rehabilitate the illness

When it duplicates in form of cell mates

Are you listening?

4

Water, rocks leaves.

Drown the mind of insecurities

Bathe the checks

Wash the feet

Weep at the garden

Of Gethsemane

Can I get a witness?

Well let me hear you speak

Cause if you don’t cry out

The rocks will cry out

[And] I don’t want no rocks

Crying for me

We went from Pyramids to Plantations, to Projects, to Penitentiaries

and you think America has love for me/we –

We went from Pyramids to Plantations, to Projects, to Penitentiaries, to Poplar trees,

and you think America gives Us FREE