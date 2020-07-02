FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 2, 2020

Try to Get Published; Try to Be Heard

by

Want to write nonfiction or fiction with a left bent or left themes and get any attention? Lots of luck in the age of the Internet and giants like Amazon!

The problem is that outside of a few people, left writing does not rise to the level of anything mainline, and if a person is not seen in the cacophony that is the Internet, then he/she doesn’t exist for all intents and purposes. Left sites on the Internet struggle to survive because of the same forces that disempower individual writers.

I recently completed a substantial revision of a work of fiction about a romantic relationship during the tumultuous decade of the 1960s (A Sixties’ Love Story2018). It’s two major characters represent the themes of emerging love, the Vietnam War, the draft, protest, deceit, and how the characters express and react to the tectonic changes in social relationships, romantic relationships, and the reality of war in the decade of the 1960s.

But, as a writer, I can almost guarantee that that writing will go nowhere. Years of work will go nowhere! Try to deal with established publishing houses and the vast, vast majority of writers won’t see the proverbial light of day. And with the constant buzz of information and misinformation on the Internet, both nonfiction and fiction about critical issues will die a premature death.

I have experienced the same anonymity with my work of nonfiction about my resistance to the Vietnam War, Against the Wall: Memoir of a Vietnam-Era War Resister (2018).  Several years ago I appealed to a host of the popular program Democracy Now to interview me about the issues of war and peace and war resistance. I never had the dignity of a reply. Even on the left, those who make decisions about what is heard and what is not would rather have those who have been to war and resisted rather than those who said no at the beginning of the many wars the US fights. When I was a member of the group Veterans for Peace (a group that does nuch excellent antiwar work), the group appealed to its members through what they call an email blitz to try to get some interest to read and review my book at no cost: I did not receive a single offer to read that work. Perhaps it’s similar to what an old friend and neighbor, who also resisted the Vietnam War, said at the beginning of the war in Afghanistan in 2001: “Not many will agree with you about resisting this war.” How true!

Despite a blip in antiwar protest in the run-up to the war in Iraq in 2003, most disembarked from the peace train immediately following that resurgence in protest. With Obama, despite an expansion of the war in Afghanistan, most adhered to the rubric of, in neoliberals we trust.

The recent publishing debacle at Truthdig is instructive (“Truthdig staff laid off amid work stoppage, Salon, March 28, 2020).

I’m considered a writer on the political left, but that doesn’t matter much as the far right and neoliberalism have been in ascendency since Reagan. Both the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic collapse may change the latter reality in some minor ways, but business as usual will be the way the system operates even if there is a temporary reprieve, with the same old social relationships, and the inability to be heard will continue. Except for the few celebrities on the left, most remain invisible in this society.

It’s similar to protest. Without organizing on a large scale and coordination between groups centered on different issues, the effects of protest will ultimately by nil. The forces of reaction and power in this society shut down The Occupy Wall Street movement because it countered the economic, political, and social predatory capitalist system with a real challenge. Will wealth and power do the same with the worldwide movement against racism and police brutality? By ignoring most writers on the left, the system of top-down relationships of wealth, privilege, and power will dominate all facets of life, including the expression of ideas and calls to action.

Howard Lisnoff is a freelance writer.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Howard Lisnoff

Howard Lisnoff is a freelance writer. He is the author of Against the Wall: Memoir of a Vietnam-Era War Resister (2017).

New from
CounterPunch

July 02, 2020
Stan Cox
It’s Not Just Meat: All Farm and Food Workers Are in Peril
Marshall Auerback
We Won’t Have a Truly Global Economy Until People Start Taxing It That Way
John O'Kane
Progressive Pulses Among the Ruins of Riot
John Feffer
Time to Rethink the US-ROK Alliance
Binoy Kampmark
The Kafkaesque Imperium: Julian Assange and the Second Superseding Indictment
Kim C. Domenico
Disbelief, Belief and the Perils of Pandemic Re-opening
George Ochenski
Trump’s Contagion Road Show Heads West
Julian Vigo
A Call for Radical Humanism: The Left Needs to Return to Class Analyses of Power
Haydar Khan
The Great Wall of Wokeness
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Biden Compared Indicted War Criminal to “George Washington”
Howard Lisnoff
Try to Get Published; Try to Be Heard
Rebecca Gordon
Fear of Falling: Can Making Black Lives Matter Rescue a Failing State?
Gary Leupp
Traditional Russophobia in an Unusual Election Year
John Kendall Hawkins
Biopic? Shirley, You Jest
Gary Macfarlane – Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Sue Trump Administration to Halt Massive Logging in Steelhead Critical Habitat
Quincy Saul
Who Made the Plague?
July 01, 2020
Melvin Goodman
De-Militarizing the United States
Kenneth Surin
UK’s Labour Leader Sacks the Most Left-Wing Member of His Shadow Cabinet
Ruth Fowler
Then as Farce: the Commodification of Black Lives Matter
Kent Paterson
Crisis After Crisis on the Border
Rick Baum
The Pandemic and Wealth Inequality
Michael Welton
“Into the World of Bad Spirits”: Slavery and Plantation Culture
James W. Carden
The Return of the Anti-Antiwar Left
Dan Wakefield
Charles Webb Enters Heaven
Julian Vigo
A Call for Radical Humanism: the Left Needs to Return to Class Analyses of Power
Binoy Kampmark
A Trendy Rage: Boycotting Facebook and the Stop Hate for Profit Campaign
Michael D. Knox – Linda Pentz Gunter
As Monuments to War Generals Come Down, Let’s Replace Them with Monuments to Peace
Cesar Chelala
Attorney General William Barr’s Insomnia
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
Is Bolsonaro Plotting a Self-Coup?
Mandy Smithberger
COVID-19 Means Good Times for the Pentagon
Joe Emersberger
On Pablo Celi, Ecuador’s super shady “Auditor General”
June 30, 2020
James Bovard
Bill Clinton’s Serbian War Atrocities Exposed in New Indictment
Bianca Sierra Wolff – Lisa Knox
ICE is Leaving Immigrants to Die in Detention, and Retaliating When They Speak Out
Don Fitz
Should NYC’s Wall Street Be Renamed “Eric Garner St.?”
Chris Hedges
My Student Comes Home
Richard C. Gross
Obamacare Vulnerable
John Feffer
The Hatchet Man’s Tale: Why Bolton Matters
Thomas Knapp
Afghanistan Bounties: Pot, Meet Kettle (and Turn Off the Stove!)
Charles Reitz
Anti-Racist Engagement in the Kansas Free State Struggle, 1854-64: Horace Greeley, German 48-ers, and the Civil War Journalism of Karl Marx, 1861-62
Howard Lisnoff
A Student Murdered in Cold Blood and a Kids’ Bike Ride Through Queens, New York
David Swanson
Hey Congress, Move the Money
Aparna Karthikeyan
Memories of Pox, Plague, and Pandemics in Tamil Nadu
John Kendall Hawkins
Democracy Chasers in a Badly Injured Nation
Binoy Kampmark
Wasteful, Secret and Vicious: the Absurd Prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery
Norman Solomon
Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee Could Defy “the Madness of Militarism” as Co-Chairs of the Democratic Convention’s Biggest Delegation
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail