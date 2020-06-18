Home
June 18, 2020
Pollution Rises As China Ends COVID-19 Shutdown
More articles by:
CP Editor
June 18, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Barbarism on the Rise: Hunting Mama Wolves and Bears and Their Cubs in Alaska
John Perry
Dams, Deaths Squads and the Murder of Berta Cáceres
Susan Babbitt
Today’s Science Deniers: What We Owe Galileo After 400 years
Robert Lipsyte
Remembering “Ball Four,” So We Can Forget You-Know-Who
Jason Kirkpatrick
Why and How to Defund the Police
Brett Heinz
Rio de Janeiro: Police Violence and Solidarity
Joseph Grosso
Reaction in a Time of Protest: Black Lives Matter and Its Critics
Medea Benjamin
Trump Hammers Cuba While Cuba Cures the Sick
Oscar Zambrano
Police Culture in the United States
Rev. William Alberts
Trump’s Desperate, Despicable Diversions
Richard Moser
White Privilege: the Psychic Wage, Mass Incarceration and Class Solidarity
Tom Clifford
A Fatal Skirmish on the Line of Actual Control
Colin Todhunter
Recipe for Disaster: Dirty Deals Done Dirt Cheap
Adolf Alzuphar
Why Must the People Protest?
George Ochenski
Conservation Conversion Charade in Montana
Thomas Knapp
“Ballot Access Fairness”: the Answer is Already in Some Voters’ Hands
George Wuerthner
Fire Scar Historical Reconstructions: Accurate or Flawed?
Binoy Kampmark
Corrupt Propositions: AstraZeneca, Public Institutions and the Coronavirus Vaccine Drive
Anna M. Hennessey
Bay Area Juneteenth Event Includes Protest Against Right Wing Billionaire Fisher Family: Taking Public Space from Minorities in SF and Oakland
Amitai Ben-Abba
Hydra
June 17, 2020
Matthew Stevenson
Get Rid of the Presidency
Nick Licata
Inside CHAZ: An “Autonomous” Three Block-Long Seattle Street Threatens America, What?
Ipek S. Burnett
Bringing America to the Knee
Kenneth Surin
What Trump Continues to Say (About the Plague)
Richard C. Gross
Structural Racism
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Three Populists and Three Women
Jeff Mackler
U.S. Fight Against Racism and Repression Reaches New Heights
John Feffer
Emperor Trump Now Stands Partially Naked
Dean Baker
Nonsense About China That “Everybody” Knows
Howard Lisnoff
Nonviolent and Violent Protest
Jason Kerzinski
Reforming the Police and Jails of New Orleans: an Interview With Sade Dumas
John Kendall Hawkins
Band of Brothers, Tangled Up in Blue
Chuck Collins
Move Charity Dollars to the Front Lines
Binoy Kampmark
Woked in Fright: The Brief Banning of Fawlty Towers
June 16, 2020
Dan Wakefield
From Emmett Till to George Floyd
Melvin Goodman
Donald Trump: Finally Caught Crossing A Red Line
Patrick Cockburn
British Leaders Have No Idea How Bad Slavery Was
Vijay Prashad
Who Deserves a Nobel Prize During a Pandemic?
Joe Allen
The Return of the ‘Hamburgs’? White Vigilantes, the Chicago Police, and Anti-Fascism in Chicago
Jonah Raskin
Cold War Bully: the Life and Crimes of Roy Cohn
Manuel García, Jr.
Living With Global Warming
F. Elizabeth Dahab
Systemic Racism and the Killing of Rayshard Brooks
Sam Pizzigati
The Rich are Defunding Our Democracy
Dean Baker
The Unemployment Insurance System is Badly Broken
Basav Sen
Cyclone Amphan is a Warning for the United States
