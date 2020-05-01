FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 1, 2020

Why Driving Your Car to Work Kills You

by

In Beijing there is a permit lottery for eligibility to own a car. This naturally random experiment has allowed researchers to track the behavior of lottery winners and their counterparts (Science, Jan. 31, 2020, p. 503).

It turned out, lottery winners used less public transport, cycled less and walked less. Older ones had gained more weight. The adverse implications for health applied particularly to car owners in large cities.

Fewer cars on the road, almost no airplanes in the air, few trains, and fewer factories operating meant that demand for fossil fuels evaporated. The effects were evident in many smoggy cities when the air suddenly cleared. And then a startling consequence: the price of oil dropped precipitously. For the first time in history, it turned negative reaching as low as -$40 a barrel when wholesalers contractually obligated to receiving the oil from producers ran out of storage tanks and were paying to have it taken away. Why? Because lacking demand, the refineries had shut down and were no longer buying. Eventually, lockdowns will be over and fossil fuel consumption will return to the usual state of pumping record amounts of CO2 into the air.

The consequential global warming manifests in many ways. Thus the hot, arid Australian summer just past resulted in unbelievably devastating fires during the 2019-20 season. They cost the lives tragically of an unprecedented 800 million animals in New South Wales according to estimates.

Also melting ice sheets are raising ocean levels, and coastal flooding has become more common. Yes, it is a matter of millimeters and inches in our reckoning, but it is also worth remembering that 14,000 years ago the Eurasian ice sheet melted raising sea levels by some 8 meters.

Another among the worst culprits for global warming is beef. As ruminants, cows produce vast amounts of gas (methane, more potent than CO2 for warming) as they digest their feed, and it has been suggested that if cattle were a country, they would be the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases. The coronavirus epidemic has closed some meat processing plants. Up the line this will eventually affect the producer end of the chain, a positive for the earth although temporarily.

Salmon and the herring family increase good cholesterol and lower blood pressure while beef and pork do the reverse. Fish in general are good for us as are vegetables and fruits. That people on a Mediterranean diet (less red meat, more fish, fruits and vegetables) live longer is an established fact, yet habits die hard.

The coronavirus and the lockdown drove Earth Day celebrations to the virtual world where millions gathered. The digital landscape was filled with performances for Earth Day — teach-ins, global meets and so on. The Pope joined in with a special Earth Day catechesis dedicated to human responsibility to care for our earth. Political leaders including Senator Elizabeth Warren and celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio joined in with the latter making a bold plea for leaders convening on Friday at the UN to go beyond the Paris Agreement in their ambitions. Greta Thunberg advocated a ‘real sarcastic clap’ for the corporations destroying our world, while climate warming was generally agreed to be a worse emergency than the coronavirus scare.

So, what can we do to help planet earth?

Aside from being parsimonious with meat, one can also walk or bike for short trips. Plastic bottles are an enormous waste problem. Filtered tap water costs less, is just as safe in developed countries, and avoids the plastic waste. A car carries us plus another 3000 lbs or so of its weight propelled by fossil fuel combustion, together being one of the planet’s worst polluters. Using public transit adds little more to what scheduled services already generate in pollution and adds some healthy exercise since service is seldom door to door. These simple measures are not impossible.

For an Earth Day resolution, shall we at least try to adopt the Mediterranean diet for a week? We might like it, live longer and do the earth a world of good.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Arshad Khan

Arshad M. Khan is a former professor who has, over many years, written occasionally for the print and often for online media outlets.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
May 01, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jon Hochschartner
A Masterful History of Victorian Anti-Speciesism
Arshad Khan
Why Driving Your Car to Work Kills You
Werner Lange
Corona Capitalism and its Coming Collapse
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Persistence of White Supremacy: A Conversation with Margaret Kimberley
John Kendall Hawkins
To Be or Not to Be, That’s the Goddamn Question
Louis Proyect
The Leading Edge in Virtual Cinema
April 30, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Why Did the World Health Organization Wait Until March to Declare a Global Pandemic?
Mark Ashwill
A Letter From Viet Nam on the Occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the End of the War
W. T. Whitney
COVID 19: Think Science and the People
Michael Schwalbe
Uncivil Corporate Discourse
Irma A. Velásquez Nimatuj
Organized Indigenous Communities and Indigenous Knowledge Can Prevent the Spread of Covid19
Ted Rall
Save America, Throw the Landlords Under the Bus
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Power and Plight of Science
Michael T. Klare
The Beginning of the End for Oil? Energy in a Post-Pandemic World
Subhankar Banerjee
A “Wild” Tale of Two Nations
Daniel Warner
Mathilda Cuomo vs. Peter Singer: Sympathy for the Old or Utilitarian Rational Decisions
Seth Adler
How Biden Clipped Sanders on Race
George Ochenski
The Fatal Folly of a Premature “Grand Opening”
Kary Love
America’s Pact with the Devil
Mats Svensson
The Autocratic Son-in-Law and His Madness 
April 29, 2020
Paul Street
Coronavirus Capitalism and “Exceptional” America  
Melvin Goodman
Trump Takes His War on Intelligence to a New Level
Nick Pemberton
A Different Kind of COVID-19 Protest
Ron Jacobs
Wild in the Streets? Mayday 1971
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Will the Coronavirus Change the World? On Gramsci’s ‘Interregnum’ and Zizek’s Ethnocentric Philosophy
Subhankar Banerjee
COVID-19 Lights Up Biological Annihilation
Dana Johnson
A Big Win for the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and a Call to Protect Wolves and Wilderness in Idaho
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Recuperation at His Prime Ministerial Country Estate
Dean Baker
On the Recovery From the COVID-19 Shutdown
Jesse Jackson
Let Prisoners Go During COVID-19 Pandemic
George Wuerthner
Are “Temporary Roads” Ecologically Invisible?
Binoy Kampmark
Threatening the Governors: Barr’s Commercial and Civil Liberties Brief
Jonah Raskin
Feed Sonoma: Agricultural Cooperatives Will Help Save the World
Martin Billheimer
In the American Snake Oil Stain
Scott Owen
Baking Cakes, Coronavirus and Survival Through Turbulent Times
April 28, 2020
Norbert Ross
The Luxury to Fear COVID-19
Tom Clifford
Beijing in the Time of COVID-19
Alexander Cockburn
Biden the Lout
Prabir Purkayastha
Public Health and Private Profits Under COVID-19 Pandemic
Lucia Santina Ribisi
We Need Healing From Our Oil-Addicted Society
Walden Bello
The Corporate Food System is Making the Coronavirus Crisis Worse
Howie Hawkins
Ranked-Choice Voting: An Idea Whose Time Has Come
Jack Heyman – Jan Norden
Let Cruise Workers Off the Death Ships Now!
Leslie Gregory
COVID-19 From the Front Lines
Patrick Cockburn
Can Boris Johnson’s Government Survive the COVID-19 Crisis Their Mistakes Exacerbated?
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail