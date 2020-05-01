Home
May 1, 2020
Neil Young with Crazy Horse – Shut It Down 2020
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
May 01, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Peter Linebaugh – David Roediger
‘The Merry Month of May:’ a Summons to Grasp the Spirit of the Time
Charlotte Dennett
So We’re All in This Together…Really? What About Big Oil?
Bruce E. Levine
If Trump is a Pathological Liar, What Type of Liar is Biden?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: American Thanatos, Inc.
Rob Urie
Economic Decline and the Threat of Fascism
Andrew Levine
How To Make the Best of the Mess Our Ruling Class Has Made
Eve Ottenberg
The Small Business Loan Racket
Jonathan Cook
Welcome to the Era of the Great Disillusionment
Joseph Natoli
Probabilities of Change
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
This Chart Shows How the Fed Manipulated Junk Bonds to Help the Dow
Robert Hunziker
The Biomass Fiasco
Mike Alewitz
Sanitizing the Kent State Massacre
Martha Rosenberg
Meat/Mental Health Story Latest in Fake Nutritional Science
Ramzy Baroud
Hating Arabs as a Common Ground: Why Israel’s Coalition Government is Likely to Survive
David Rosen
Coronavirus and the Increase in Domestic Violence
Diana Block
What Cuba Has to Teach, in Pandemic Times and Beyond
Phil Knight
Going Viral
Robert L. Kendrick
Virtual Liberation in Italy
Marc Norton
The Tenderloin Containment Zone: A Photo Essay
David Yearsley
Ancestor Dreams
Marshall Auerback
Why the Oil and Gas Industry Will Never be the Same
Gary Leupp
The Working Life of the Meat Packer in the Time of the Plague
Gary Olson
The Youth and the Looming Economic Crisis: Prospects for Radical Change
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
The Recent History of GDP Growth, CO2 Emissions, and Climate Policy Paralysis, All in One Table-Runner
Jack Rasmus
The Myth of the V-Shaped US Economic Recovery
Patrick Bond
Should South Africa Follow the Law of the Jungle … or the Doctrine of Odious Debt?
John Murphy
The Warped Ethics of Voting for the Lesser Evil
Roger Harris
Baby Boomers for Biden Recant Left Legacy
Mohamad Shaaf
Current Economic Policies Have Capitalism on Life Support: Effective Actions to Rescue It
Matthew Johnson
Trumpism Is the Real Virus
Wim Laven
Compassion, Empathy, and Charity in the Time of COVID-19
Rob Okun
Dear Sen. Romney: Call for Trump’s Removal, Now
Brian Cloughley
The White House and Pentagon are Making the World Seasick
Oliver L. Vargas
Bolivia’s Socialist Presidential Candidate Luis Arce Catacora Speaks About the Fascist Situation in His Country
Ralph Nader
The Uplifting Magic of Mother’s Day in These Perilous Days
John O'Kane
Bernd!
Karyn Strickler
Planet of the Huh?
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
What’s Wrong with Ranked Choice Voting: A Response to Howie Hawkins
Leo Lopez
Stop Hospitals From Hounding Poor Patients
Jon Hochschartner
A Masterful History of Victorian Anti-Speciesism
Arshad Khan
Why Driving Your Car to Work Kills You
Werner Lange
Corona Capitalism and its Coming Collapse
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Persistence of White Supremacy: A Conversation with Margaret Kimberley
John Kendall Hawkins
To Be or Not to Be, That’s the Goddamn Question
Louis Proyect
The Leading Edge in Virtual Cinema
