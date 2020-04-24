FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 24, 2020

Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 5: The Patriot Act and Maximum Security Healthcare (Cuz Every Day Is 9/11)

by

It’s such a played-out cliché that it’s downright corny, but if you were born sometime before the mid-Nineties, you really do remember exactly where you were on 9/11. It was an event too cataclysmic to not happen on a normal day because everything before that surreal shit-show seemed almost Norman Rockwell normal by comparison. I was a 13-year-old 7th grader at Saint John’s the Evangelist Catholic School. Hardly a simple time for a painfully closeted obsessive-compulsive misfit, but a time before the heavy issues war, liberty and empire ran my life. I was too busy writing down Korn lyrics, washing my hands fifty times a day, and struggling to ignore the nagging suspicion that my feelings for Caitlyn Feelow were anything but heterosexual.

I was already a frightened little nervous wreck before some faceless administrator interrupted Mrs. Teeple’s English class to inform us that somebody had just blown up America, as the late Amiri Baraka once put it. Both Twin Towers, which I mostly knew from the second Home Alone movie, had been struck by commercial airliners. By the time I got home they were both gone, vanished into a volcanic cloud of dust. I remember my mother looking up at the sky and wondering aloud when the planes would stop dropping from the heavens like a Ballardian rain of ballistic machinery. I remember the near-pornographic replays of the tragedy, the money shot of sinking skyscrapers, being played on Fox News over and over and over again. The news never stopped blaring. Twenty years later and it’s still on. The memory itself makes me want to wash my hands.

In hindsight, we should have seen it coming, especially our government, and shit, maybe they did. We spent decades repeatedly backing up over the Middle East with our colossal pick-up truck of a country, only stopping to syphon more gas from the desert to keep the party going. We had overthrown democracies and replaced them with dictators, armed those dictators to the fucking teeth, then declared war on them when they used our toys on the wrong neighbors. But on 9/11, none of this seemed to matter. Even the adults were too busy being traumatized by the evening news to think straight. Everyone was scared out of their minds and we were quite willing to vote for pretty much anything, pay any price, to anyone who appeared to be in charge, just to feel Norman Rockwell normal again.

So America wandered blindly into the on coming traffic of uncut tyranny. My parents and my teachers accepted the Patriot Act and it’s many shadowy tentacles like a booster shot, as they did the increasingly unhinged forever wars that followed. But somewhere along this line, something broke deep inside me. I couldn’t help but notice that the same people who spent their illustrious careers provoking this attack all seemed to suddenly have their shit together when it came time to react to it. None of their excuses added up and all of their solutions seemed to fulfill their long expressed desires to take an empire and turn it into an Orwellian global police state. I began listening to Rage Against the Machine a lot more than Korn and started reading books by Noam Chomsky. Soon I was getting into angry shouting matches with the various adults in my life on a near daily basis. But they were all just too damn scared to listen to a genderqueer brat with a head full of inconvenient contradictions.

Twenty years later and the adults are more scared than ever. The Patriot Act and the forever wars continue to grow into terrifyingly grotesque new shapes. It was all supposed to be temporary. It was all for our own good. Now the War on Terror has lead us to run to the aid Al-Qaeda themselves in order to prevent another secular dictator from harboring another 9/11. The Patriot Act led to FISA courts, warrantless wiretapping, and a gargantuan apparatus that keeps us all safe by collecting our emails in a giant hole in the Utah desert. And now the Coronavirus has hit us like a thousand commercial airliners and every single day is like 9/11. The bodies never stop pilling up on cable news, being hauled away in refrigerated army trucks and buried in mass graves not far from where the shadows of those towers once loomed, and once again, all the wrong people have all the right answers. All we have to do is hand over the keys to the pick-up truck and let them run over the Constitution a few more times and everything will go back to normal and we can all make believe that we’re the good guys again. As the plague plateaus, the police state just keeps rising.

As our governors do their damnedest out-fash Trump, the gestapo state is running roughshod across this diseased nation like a Mongol horde on holiday. In Kentucky, cops are writing down the license plates of yokals committing the high crime of practicing the First Amendment on Easter Sunday. Social distancing has officially brought stop-and-frisk to the Bible Belt. Meanwhile, in the quarantined Gaza Strip once known as New York, our pigs in blue are taking it a step further, macing black couples and dragging them out of their parked cars to lock them up in concrete boxes with a dozen other unwashed denizens. In my own state of Pennsylvania, small business’ are being forcibly shuttered and people are getting fined up the ass just for taking a short drive in the country to clear their heads of this crap.

This is just the beginning. They want more, way more. They want so much more and they promise that they just want it for a minute, just like before. As Trump continues to scapegoat China for his derelict lack of preparedness, creeps like his son in law are in talks with big tech on how we can adopt the Great Red Dragon’s successful model of medical apartheid, tracking the sick like cattle with everything from cell phone apps to certificates of immunity, and the left’s response to this unquestioned tyranny is to hand these same motherfuckers total control of our morally bankrupt healthcare system. It’s little wonder that suddenly Tea Party Republicans are talking up Sandernista welfare programs. Panic really does bring people together.

This has always been my issue with national single-payer healthcare. While I have always believed that healthcare is a fundamental human right, it is just not a right I trust the federal government to uphold. And that’s really what it all comes down to; Do you really trust the same people who gave us the Patriot Act with running your healthcare? Do you really honestly believe that they wont abuse that access to intimate information? You might as well just let Joseph Goebbels rifle through your underwear drawer. Across the globe, from Israel to Taiwan, we are seeing centralized government healthcare systems being turned into maximum security prisons. Everything from drones to facial recognition software and tracking bracelets are being utilized, all in the name of public safety and national security, and it is these governments unfettered access to their citizens healthcare that makes this dystopia possible. Our healthcare system is shit but this is not the answer.

The biggest difference, really the only difference, between 2020 and 2001, is that in 2001 the far-left in this country was unified by its opposition to the tyranny of globalism. It was Noam Chomsky and Ralph Nader who showed me the way to rage against my parent’s gullible faith in this countries political institutions. Today, the far-left is united only by it’s support for free shit from these institutions, even if that means handing Donald Trump himself a full-metal-speculum. Bernie Sanders could give two fucks and a shit about the global military-economic system that made Covid-19 as inevitable as 9/11. His solution is to hand our guns and our papers over to the same fascist fucks he half-heartedly rages against before he sheepishly endorses them. What the fuck happened here? And why do I still feel like the only kid who realizes that the adults are all fucking crazy?

You figure that out, dearest motherfuckers. I gotta go wash my hands again.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Nicky Reid

Nicky Reid is an agoraphobic anarcho-genderqueer gonzo blogger from Central Pennsylvania and assistant editor for Attack the System. You can find her online at Exile in Happy Valley.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
April 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 5: The Patriot Act and Maximum Security Healthcare (Cuz Every Day Is 9/11)
Tracey L. Rogers
In a Pandemic, Health Inequities are Even Deadlier
John Kendall Hawkins
Eco’s Logos and Our Willing Ears
Kim C. Domenico
Is Pandemic the “Kairos” Moment to Stop Living as Slaves to Fear?
Gaither Stewart
On the Trail of Jorge Luis Borges in Buenos Aires
April 23, 2020
Neve Gordon – Penny Green
How the Acceleration of Death Precipitated by Covid-19 Exposes State Crime
Marshall Auerback
Become a Manufacturing Powerhouse in 2020: an Economic Recipe for Our Times
John Feffer
Who’s Responsible for America’s Coronavirus Fiasco?
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About the Plague)
Liz Theoharis
Inequality and the Coronavirus: How to Destroy American Society From the Top Down
Rain
The “Silent Killers” Stalking Indian Country: Covid-19, Red Tape, A “Money Grab” And Ethical Egosim
Dean Baker
Debts and Deficits With Coronavirus
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will America’s Corruption End on a Ventilator or in a Mushroom Cloud?
Susie Day
Puerto Rico, Protest, Prison: Johanna Fernández and Jose Saldaña Talk About The Young Lords
Victor Grossman
What Can Normalcy Bring?
Binoy Kampmark
Settling Scores: Malcolm Turnbull’s Smaller Picture
Dovid Primack
Pandemic Israeli Style
Jesse Jackson
Incarceration is Now a Potential Death Sentence
George Ochenski
The Perils of Politicizing the Pandemic
Jim Hightower
Stop the Pandemic Profiteers
Mimi Harris, Philip Locker and Evan Seitchik
After Bernie: It’s Time to Start Talking About a Democratic Socialist Party
Chuck Collins
“Sorry We Missed You”: Ken Loach Exposes the Holes in the Gig Economy
Howard Lisnoff
Our Revolution or Our Capitulation?
Gary Leupp
Talking Points for the “End the Shutdown” Protesters
John Kendall Hawkins
Have You Hugged Your Copper Today?
April 22, 2020
Charles Pierson
We Won’t Stop COVID-19 with “Chickenpox Parties”
Patrick Howlett-Martin
France and COVID-19: Incompetence and Conceit
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Origin of Plagues: From Mao to Trump
Ralph Nader
Stopping Trump’s Demonic Reversals of the Long-term Benefits of the First Earth Day April 22, 1970
Dean Baker
The Washington Post’s Debt Cult
Peter Harrison
Does the Theoretical Arrow Fired by Jane Goodall End at the Feet of Jair Bolsonaro?
Kent Paterson
Mexican Workers Strike For Paid Home Leave
Ted Rall
Don’t Worry, Everything Will Get Back to “Normal”
John Horning
Earth Day 2020: a Vision for the Next 50 Years
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Monetary Justice
Robert Fisk
Russia is About to Face its Biggest Test Yet in Syria
Sam Pizzigati
Hey, You Guys at the Fed, Fix the Plumbing!
Jason Christensen
Ground-Breaking Study Shows Why Public Lands are Overgrazed: Case in Point, the High Uintas Wilderness
Frank Joyce
In Honor of Earth Day
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Governor Problem
Rebecca Gordon
Strange Attractors: On Being Addicted to Trump and His Press Conferences
Bilal Hussain
Fighting COVID (and Repression) in Kashmir
Daryan Rezazad
The Deadly Denial Virus
April 21, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Coronavirus and Rightwing Rebellion: Retreading a Tired Narrative
Jonah Raskin
Covering Corona: Manufacturing Panic, Generating Junk News and More
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail