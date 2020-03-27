Prezdemic: Lines written in Quarantine

by

My interest in staying home is not you but me

You are a possible contagion source and an end to me

But I can also easily see you back at work for the economy

Covid-19 erased with a sagacious presidential word

Don’t mind that Fauci behind the screen out of camera range

He’s of the same scientist fold that clamors about climate change

And you on bus or subway to work to expand my dividend?

Remember you took this risk thinking of me and not your end

What a small price to be paid by The Old beginning that day

April 12th chosen by our president prophesying it beautiful

So perfect when the market returns to its patriotic bullish play

So what if our Leader at center stage repeats absurdities

Spewing from gut to mouth sure signs of his instabilities

He polls high as our champion in this pandemic

A regular old flu he declares causes no more than a slight emetic

All the missteps, delays, and failures he can again offer Obama to blame

So, years ahead only fake news will slander the Trump name

One who can shoot a man on Fifth Avenue to his followers’ applause

Can surely decree millions to die without the slightest pause.