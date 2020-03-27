FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 27, 2020

Prezdemic: Lines written in Quarantine

by

My interest in staying home is not you but me
You are a possible contagion source and an end to me
But I can also easily see you back at work for the economy
Covid-19 erased with a sagacious presidential word
Don’t mind that Fauci behind the screen out of camera range
He’s of the same scientist fold that clamors about climate change
And you on bus or subway to work to expand my dividend?
Remember you took this risk thinking of me and not your end
What a small price to be paid by The Old beginning that day
April 12th chosen by our president prophesying it beautiful
So perfect when the market returns to its patriotic bullish play
So what if our Leader at center stage repeats absurdities
Spewing from gut to mouth sure signs of his instabilities
He polls high as our champion in this pandemic
A regular old flu he declares causes no more than a slight emetic
All the missteps, delays, and failures he can again offer Obama to blame
So, years ahead only fake news will slander the Trump name
One who can shoot a man on Fifth Avenue to his followers’ applause
Can surely decree millions to die without the slightest pause.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Joseph Natoli

Joseph Natoli has published books and articles, on and off line, on literature and literary theory, philosophy, postmodernity, politics, education, psychology, cultural studies, popular culture, including film, TV, music, sports, and food and farming. His most recent book is Travels of a New Gulliver.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
March 27, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Joseph Natoli
Prezdemic: Lines written in Quarantine
March 26, 2020
Conn Hallinan
How Austerity and Anti-Immigrant Politics Left Italy Exposed
Jonathan Cook
Our Leaders are Terrified. Not of the Virus – of Us
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
Climbing the Deadly Curves of COVID-19 and Capitalism
Ramzy Baroud
Technology of Death: The Not-So-Shocking Report on Israeli Weapons Exports
Nyla Ali Khan
A Humanist Response, as a Self-Conscious Philosophy, to Pandemics
Dave Lindorff
A Triage Crisis is Coming, and It’s Personal
David Mattson
Traveling Fast and Silent: Mountain Biking With Grizzly Bears
Robin Carver
In a Pandemic, Workers Need Sick Leave…Now
Vijay Prashad – Subin Dennis
An Often Overlooked Region of India is a Beacon to the World for Taking on the Coronavirus
Nancy Mancias
Black Rock Profits in a Time of Crisis
Greta Zarro
Amidst Coronavirus, It’s Time to Heal the U.S.’s Domestic and International Reputation
Tom Engelhardt
A Planet of Missing Beauties: In Memoriam
Harry Targ
Radical Individualism and Profit vs. Human Solidarity:The United States And Cuba
Peter Crowley
The Shit Has Hit the Fan: Shut the Country Down to Save Lives
Scott Owen
When Words Become Music Again
Binoy Kampmark
Business as Usual: Coronavirus, Iran and US Sanctions
Wim Laven
The Truth on COVID-19 is Ugly and the Lies are Deadly
George Ochenski
Truth or Consequences
Nick Licata
Trump’s State of Denial, Not the Deep State, Kept Us Unprepared for the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ted Rall
What the Government Must Do Now About Coronavirus
Elliot Sperber
Do the Deuteronomy 
March 25, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The Coronavirus and the Urgent Need to Redefine National Security 
Michael Hudson
A Brady Bond Solution for America’s Unpayable Corporate Debt
Jack Rasmus
US Senate’s Final Stimulus Bill: Why It Won’t Be Enough
Kent Paterson
Mexico and the Pandemic
Joshua Sperber
Coronavirus and the Rise and Fall of Humanism
Marshall Auerback
Germany Signals a Historic Shift From Austerity That Could Upend the Economy of Europe
Kenneth Surin
Boris Now Has to Play at Being Serious
Kenn Orphan
The Message of COVID-19
John O'Kane
Joe Biden’s Opinion-Shaping Machine And Race
Walden Bello
COVID-19 and the Death of Connectivity
John K. White
Are We Our Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keepers?
Mark Ashwill
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Do as the Vietnamese Do
Manuel García, Jr.
Looking Past the Pandemic
Michael Barker
Boris Johnson Must Learn Lessons From Italy: People Before Profit!
Martin Billheimer
Palpitations of the Pulps
B. Nimri Aziz
Rethinking Commander-in-Chief in American Leadership
George Wuerthner
Save the Great Burn Wilderness
John Eskow
Please Hand-Sanitize All Pitchforks and Torches: Tips For a Safe Coronavirus Riot
Kim C. Domenico
Transitioning ‘Ontologically’ Pt II: Building Counter-(Oc)Culture
Peter Harrison
Corona Hopes
March 24, 2020
Matt Smith
Putting Profits Before Workers’ Safety: Inside Amazon During the COVID-19 Crisis
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
The Cost of This Pandemic Must Not Bankrupt the People
John Galbraith Simmons
Death By Tweetstorm: a Win-Win for Trump
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail