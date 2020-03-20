FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 20, 2020

Trump Should Have the Guts to Call His Middle East Troop Redeployments What They Are: a Retreat

by

Few can forget the words of Tony Blair’s government aide hours after the World Trade Center was destroyed on 9/11. “It is now a very good day to get out anything we want to bury,” wrote Jo Moore. Donald Trump obviously thought the same thing.

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps over America, he has ordered US troops to abandon three vital military bases in Iraq – to spare them further attacks from Iranian-supported Iraqi Shia fighters.

Trump has always boasted of the need for withdrawals – but this was a retreat. The official line – that the US was “repositioning [sic] troops from a few smaller bases” – was almost as laughable as the final US Marine abandonment of Beirut in 1984 after months under fire from Shia militias. Almost four decades ago, the Americans said they were “redeploying to ships offshore”.

As in Napoleon’s “redeployment’” from Moscow. Or the British ‘redeployment’ from Dunkirk. Now US forces are going to “reposition” from their bases at al-Qaim, Qayyarah and the K-1 air base near Kirkuk in Iraq. As in George Washington’s ‘repositioning’ from Brooklyn Heights in 1776, I suppose, or the British “repositioning” from Kabul in 1842.

Back in 1984, President Reagan said the Americans would not “cut and run” from Lebanon. But they did. In January this year, Trump said of Iraq: “If we leave, that would mean that Iran would have a much bigger foothold [sic].” He was trying to smother a letter written by Marine Corps Brigadier General William Seely who had just told the truth about US strategy to the deputy director of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Major General Abdul Amir. The US led coalition, Seely had told his Iraqi opposite number, “will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.”

Whoops! Generals are not always expected to tell the truth. Seely, obviously an honest guy, didn’t shy away from the facts. But the Pentagon did. The letter, claimed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley called Seely’s letter a “mistake”. It was, he said, “poorly worded” and “implied withdrawal” – which he said was not happening. Now we know that it is indeed happening.

Withdrawal is exactly what Seely meant. Far from being ‘poorly worded’, Seely’s letter was all too accurate. But that, I guess, is a soldier’s life under Trump. Tell the truth, and the liar in the White House will have you slapped down – before proving that you were honest all along.

The retreat from al-Qaim, French news footage reveals, is a rather scrappy affair, American soldiers furling dust-covered tents beside long forgotten Iraqi railway goods trains derailed in the fighting fifteen years ago. Scarcely three years ago, the US troops here – and the Iraqis based alongside them – had been fighting the apocalyptic Isis. Outside, the Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) – whose allied Kataib Hezbollah and al-Totof Brigades had also been fighting the same jihadis – liaised with the Americans against Isis via the Iraqi army.

They were supported, of course, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. A reporter for the BBC’s Persian service visited Al-Qaim 15 months ago and noticed how the surrounding countryside was now emblazoned with PMF flags.

There were occasional attacks against the Americans, and then – folly of follies for the US military in Iraq since they were all supposed to be training the Iraqi army which now embraced the PMF – Trump, the great commander-in-chief who would never retreat from Iraq, decided to assassinate the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani And, perhaps even more stupidly, to wipe out, along with Soleimani, the deputy head of the PMF, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Thus did the Pentagon kill – or murder, since drones are now the liquidators of choice when America’s enemies are chosen for death – the leader of the most prominent militia within the Iraqi army whose men, hitherto, surrounded the US bases.

All further attacks on the Americans must be seen in the light of the deaths of these two men. An American mercenary was killed. Then two American soldiers and one British soldier at the Taji base (not – yet – on the retreat list). The Americans staged air strikes against the Kataib Hezbollah, killing more than two dozen of their men. A rocket attack seriously wounded 34 Americans – all suffered “traumatic brain injuries”, according to the Pentagon – but Trump said not a single soldier had been hurt. “I heard they had headaches,” he later remarked. If a US president can dismiss so blithely the injuries of his own military forces, of course, he can just as easily close a base or two. Or three.

To add further injury – and death – to insult, the Americans then attacked Kerbala airport, under construction for future pilgrims to the Shia shrine and other sites across Iraq, killing three government soldiers from the Iraqi army’s 19th Commando Division, two policemen and a civilian. The keepers of the shrine itself, sacred to the Imams Hussein and Abbas, condemned this assault, and the Iraqi foreign ministry filed a complaint to the UN Security Council. The Americans claimed that Shia militia weapons had been stored at the airport site.

Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state would threaten that “America will not tolerate attacks” – but nor, it seems, will the Shia militias tolerate more attacks. They, after all, would not be “repositioning”. The Americans would. And when a US defence department official told the BBC that the proximity of the leading Shia militia to the al-Qaim base was “a key factor within the calculation of the decision to move forces elsewhere”, you knew the Americans had lost.

But in the topsy-turvy world of Trumpland, it’s another victory. Like the US-Taliban agreement this month to pull American troops out of Afghanistan, 8,500 of them within 135 days — in return for a promise from their guerrilla enemies of nineteen years to keep al-Qaeda, Isis and other jihadis out of the country. The Americans will still have sufficient forces, we are told, to conduct “counter-terrorism operations” against the latter. In Pentagon-speak – a language always divorced from real life but none more so than in the graveyard of empires – “USFOR-A [US Forces Afghanistan] is on track to meet directed force levels while retaining the necessary capabilities.” Well, as they used to say, tell that to the Marines.

Oh yes, and if the Taliban keep their word, the Americans will withdraw the rest of their troops within 14 months. And all this, we must remember, is in a nation so divided that two rival presidents held rival swearing-in ceremonies in Kabul – much in the manner of Roman emperors, although the country could scarcely contain both Rome and Byzantium – thus mocking any American pretence at creating democracy in Afghanistan.

I do still recall the US official, way back in 2002 — after the Taliban had originally been “destroyed”, let us remember – saying that this new Afghan democracy might not be “Jeffersonian”. What that particular founding father would have made of the US-Taliban agreement is anyone’s guess. He might even have nodded his approval to the Taliban side.

But it’s all in keeping with the American “footprint” in the Middle East. Now you see it, now you don’t. After all, it’s not many weeks since Trump said he would not abandon the Kurds of Syria – and then abandoned the Kurds of Syria after they had finished fighting and dying for America in the campaign against Isis. Poor old Kurds. Poor old Afghans, too. And poor Iraqis. They really did not deserve the Americans.

The US, in any case, doesn’t have time to worry about them. It has yet another war on its hands – against that pesky virus, it seems. And you can’t “reposition” yourself away from that.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Robert Fisk

Robert Fisk writes for the Independent, where this column originally appeared. 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
March 20, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Ron Jacobs
Manifesting Radical Feminism
Ralph Nader
The Federal Reserve Dictatorship Runs Amok Against Savers
Robert Fisk
Trump Should Have the Guts to Call His Middle East Troop Redeployments What They Are: a Retreat
Marshall Auerback
What Will the Post-COVID-19 Global Economy Look Like?
David Rosen
The Great 5G Hype
Jonah Raskin
Reading Camus’ The Plague in a Time of Pandemic
Nick Turse
America’s Commandos Deployed to 141 Countries and “Criminal Misconduct” Followed
Brian Cloughley
Us Foreign Policy After the Election
Howard Lisnoff
Living at the End of the World
Paul Bentley
A Women’s Police Town
Rev. William Alberts
You Have Heard That It Was Said, But I Tweet to You . . .
Nick Pemberton
Questioning The Qualified Quarantine
Ted Rall
How to Survive End Times
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
COVID-19 vs. Panic-2020
Sarah Anderson
How to Make the Airline Bailout Work for Workers, Not Just CEOs
Dave Lindorff
Trump Holds White House Presser to Announce Much Stricter Separation Guidance (While Violating the Guidance!)
Dr. Michael Pappas
Capitalism is an Incubator for Pandemics. Socialism is the Solution.
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Covid-19: How Much of a Breaking Point is This?
J.P. Linstroth
Why the Developing World Cannot Flatten the Curve with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Beyond
Mel Gurtov
Nukes: The unmentionable Election Issue: Getting to Zero
Liz Watson
How to Make COVID-19 Prevention Work for Working People
Ed Rampell
Meet the New FDR – Franklin DONALD Roosevelt?
Raouf Halaby
The Very Good Countering the Very Bad
Graham Peebles
Death of the ‘Usual’
John Stanton
US National Security Strategy is Meant to Protect Wall Street, Congress, the White House, and the Pentagon
Rivera Sun
Take Heart! Humans are Amazing
Binoy Kampmark
The Smugness of Celebrity Self-Isolation
Nicky Reid
The Art of the Phony Peace Deal
Mel Gurtov
Derelict Leadership on Health Security
David Yearsley
Portraits of Fire in the Ancien Régime
March 19, 2020
John Davis
Civilization Ruffled by Another Perfect Epidemiological Storm
Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
Covid-19 and the Need, Right Now, For a Universal Basic Income
Jonathan Cook
A Lesson Coronavirus is About to Teach the World
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
IMF Refuses Aid to Venezuela in the Midst of the Coronavirus Crisis
Charles Pierson
Under Capitalism, Every Plague Has a Silver Lining
Dr. Michael Pappas
On the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic: A Doctor’s View
Ramzy Baroud
‘Zionist’ Biden in His Own Words: ‘My Name is Joe Biden, and Everybody Knows I Love Israel’
Adam Hochschild
When “Fake News” Was Banned: an America Trump Would Have Loved
Geoff Dutton
Business as Unusual: Notes on a Pandemic
John G. Russell
Flake News, Bics, PINOcchios, and the War on Bernie Sanders
Joseph Essertier
The DNC Declaration of Dependence: Death, Shackles, and Misery
Lawrence Wittner
Trump’s Budget Proposal Reveals His Values
Leonardo Flores
“Maximum-pressure March”: US hybrid war on Venezuela heats up
George Ochenski
Coronavirus Exposes Stunning Presidential Leadership Vacuum
Doug Johnson Hatlem
In Loving and Proud Memory of My Friend Derek Soberal
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail