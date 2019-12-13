FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
December 13, 2019

Donald Trump Jr., Mongolian Sheep Killer

by

Mongolian dignitaries made an Eastertime pilgrimage to see the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago. And whoosh…. By September, Donald Trump Jr. had a Mongolian permit to kill one of the world’s few remaining argali sheep.

ProPublica uncovered the trip. Reporters Jake Pearson and Anand Tumurtogoo described Mongolia’s trophy hunt permit system as “an insider’s game” and reported that Trump Jr. got the permit “retroactively” — a few days after the sadistic late August foray.

A dead argali sheep wasn’t enough for Junior, who also blew away a red deer, descended from the extinct Irish elk. Killing Mongolia’s red deer also requires a permit.

The NRA Again

It seems Trump Jr. bought the trip at a 2015 NRA auction, and that it was arranged by Jandos Kontorbai Ahat, an animal stalking enthusiast whose company is lauded for argali preservation by Mongolia’s environment ministry.

It’s on account of human hunters and cashmere goat farmers that argali are classified as (collectively) threatened. And now these sheep are victims of “preservation” dealers who produce them to become dead objects as tens of thousands of dollars change hands.

Otherwise, argali stalking is illegal — banned since 1953. Commoners who do it get arrested.

Follow the Public’s Money

ProPublica reported that Trump Jr. and Donnie, the president’s grandkid, had bodyguards paid for by both the U.S. and Mongolia on the trip. It further noted that Republicans have been working on import duty exemptions for Mongolian industries (including, as it happens, the cashmere wool farming that directly competes with argali sheep for forage), to undermine Mongolian dependence on China.

U.S. clout, quite simply, has again swayed international officials to kiss up to the Trumps. Previously, Mongolia’s president symbolically gave Barron Trump a Mongol warhorse.

Macabre Tours

Argali sheep are known yo be skittish and elusive. Perhaps that’s why Junior shot the sheep at night, using laser technology. The next morning, Junior’s hired hands trucked the dead animal back up the mountain to make a video.

Kaan Karakaya of Turkey was on the macabre trip, ProPublica reports. Karakaya’s company Shikar Safaris touts argali sheep and Turkish ibex to camo-clad Westerners keen to exploit and ruin these animals, then smile for the camera with lifeless heads and tragically beautiful horns. Karakaya’s Instagram account showed off U.S. oil and gas CEO and major Republican donor Kevin Small posing with a dead argali about the same time as Trump Jr.’s August trip.

Trump Jr. couldn’t have legally brought argali parts home without permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. ProPublica’s query to the Service on whether that permission was granted went unanswered.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Lee Hall

Lee Hall holds an LL.M. in environmental law with a focus on climate change, and has taught law as an adjunct at Rutgers–Newark and at Widener–Delaware Law. Lee is an author, public speaker, and creator of the Studio for the Art of Animal Liberation on Patreon.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
December 13, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
The  FBI: Another Worry in the National Security State
Rob Urie
Establishment Politics are for the Rich
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: That’s Neoliberalism for You
Paul Street
Midnight Ramble: A Fascist Rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania
Joan Roelofs
The Science of Lethality
Joyce Nelson
Buttigieg and McKinsey
Joseph Natoli
Equally Determined: To Impeach/To Support
Charles Pierson
The National Defense Authorization Act Perpetuates the Destruction of Yemen
REZA FIYOUZAT
An Outrageous Proposal: Peace Boats to Iran
Andrew Levine
A Plague on Both Their Houses, Plus a Dozen Poxes on Trump’s
David Rosen
Mortality Rising: Trump and the Death of the “American Dream”
Lee Hall
Donald Trump Jr., Mongolian Sheep Killer
Dave Lindorff
The Perils of Embedded Journalism: ‘Afghan Papers’ Wouldn’t Be Needed If We Had a Real Independent News Media
Brian Cloughley
Human Rights and Humbug in Washington
Stephen Leas
Hungry for a Livable Planet: Why I Occupied Pelosi’s Office for 13 Days
Saad Hafiz
Pakistan Must Face Its Past
Lawrence Davidson
Deteriorating Climates: Home and Abroad
Cal Winslow
The End of the Era: Nineteen Nineteen
Louis Proyect
If Time Magazine Celebrates Greta Thunberg, Why Should We?
Thomas Drake
Kafka Down Under: the Threat to Whistleblowers and Press Freedom in Australia
Thomas Knapp
JEDI Mind Tricks: Amazon Versus the Pentagon and Trump
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s War on the Poor
Michael Welton
Seeing the World Without Shadows: the Enlightenment Dream
Ron Jacobs
The Wind That Shook the Barley: the Politics of the IRA
Rivera Sun
Beyond Changing Light Bulbs: 21 Ways You Can Stop the Climate Crisis
Binoy Kampmark
The Bloomberg Factor: Authoritarianism, Money and US Presidential Politics
Nick Pemberton
Ideology Shall Have No Resurrection
Rev. Susan K. Williams Smith
What Trump and the GOP Learned From Obama
Ramzy Baroud
‘Elected by Donors’: the University of Cape Town Fails Palestine, Embraces Israel
Cesar Chelala
Unsuccessful U.S. Policy on Cuba Should End
Harry Blain
The Conservatism of Impeachment
Jill Richardson
Standardized Tests are Biased and Unhelpful
Norman Solomon
Will the Democratic Presidential Nomination Be Bought?
Howard Lisnoff
The One Thing That US Leaders Seem to Do Well is Lie
Jeff Cohen
Warren vs. Buttigieg Clash Offers Contrast with Sanders’ Consistency
Mel Gurtov
The Afghanistan Pentagon Papers
Gaither Stewart
Landslide … to Totalitarianism
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
How Blaming Nader in 2000 Paved the Way for Today’s Neo-Fascism
Steve Early
In Re-Run Election: LA Times Journalist Wins Presidency of NewsGuild 
David Swanson
If You’re Not Busy Plotting Nonviolent Revolution for Peace and Climate, You’re Busy Dying
Nicky Reid
Sorry Lefties, Your Impeachment is Bullshit
John Kendall Hawkins
The Terror Report You Weren’t Meant to See
Susan Block
Krampus Trumpus Rumpus
Martin Billheimer
Knight Crawlers
Elliot Sperber
Dollar Store 
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail