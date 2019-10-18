by

To all who feel in their hearts that Trump and Pence must go now, who can no longer tolerate the unacceptable – a regime that puts children in cages and tens of thousands in concentration camps, escalates the danger of world war and the slaughter of civilians, clears the way for ruthless environmental plunder when the earth is already burning and melting, and every day brings a new outrage, all while people around the world are rising up in unprecedented numbers in sustained, non-violent protests to demand a future worth living in:

There is a force that can stop this. People in the streets in unrelenting, sustained, non-violent protest to demand Trump Pence #OutNow.

Cornel West and Carl Dix are kicking off 5 weeks of Trump Pence #OutNow protests this Saturday, October 19th, making a bold announcement that people who refuse to accept a fascist government will keep coming back until their demand that the Trump/Pence regime must go now is met. They will rally people at 2 pm in New York’s Union Square, then lead a march to Trump Tower to deliver items that symbolize of the towering crimes the Trump/Pence regime is committing against humanity and the planet. This action, together with one beginning at noon at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, will launch a nationwide movement with a single demand: THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO–NOW!

The following Saturday, #OUTNOW continues in NY and LA and launches in 11 more cities and counting, to spread and grow an unrelenting non-violent mass movement of protests, gathering more people and momentum so that in the weeks and months that follow, the movement grows to tens and hundreds of thousands and millions. What unifies all the diverse streams of people that need to pour into the streets is the single demand: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go—Now!

From there, it’s on… continuing and growing until the Trump/Pence Regime is removed from power!

The Trump/Pence regime poses a catastrophic danger to humanity and the planet. Concentration camps at the border… environmental devastation accelerated… danger of war, even nuclear, threatened… white supremacy rules… fascist mobs and racist mass murders… truth and science erased… right to abortion near gone… the rule of law and democratic and civil rights stripped away… THIS IS FASCISM UNFOLDING.

Enough is enough!

We must seize on the impeachment crisis now erupting, taking history into our own hands and turning dread for the future into a force for hope – joining together behind the single unifying demand: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go– NOW! Join us. There is no greater moral imperative that to stop a fascist regime on a collision course with humanity, in the same way people all over the world have done it—together in sustained, unrelenting, courageous, determined non-violent mass protest.