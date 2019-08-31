Fearless Muckraking
August 31, 2019
David Swanson: Nukes- What Are They Good For?
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
August 30, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Pierre Sprey, Chuck Spinney and Winslow T. Wheeler
Bankrupt and Irrelevant: the Presidential Debates and Four Recent Studies on Pentagon Spending
Paul Atwood
Making a Killing From Killing
Melvin Goodman
The Great Cost and Myth of U.S. Defense Spending
Paul Street
Real News or Fake News?
Rob Urie
The Rise of the ‘Rise of the Global Right’
Jeffrey St. Clair
Greetings From Echo Park
Nick Pemberton
Karl Marx and Religion
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Amazon Inferno
Andrew Levine
Let’s Make the Next Debates Good for Something
Stephen Cooper
Judge Marks and Mass Incarceration in the Middle District of Alabama
Ramzy Baroud
Humanity Denied: What Is Missing from the Omar, Tlaib Story
John Kendall Hawkins
Epstein-Barr Syndrome: Juris-prurience
Christopher Brauchli
Trump’s Camps: the Odious Comparison
Nafeez Ahmed
Behind Islamophobia Is a Global Movement of Anti-Semites
Joseph Natoli
A Voting Calculus
Nyla Ali Khan
Kashmiri Pride and Dignity: My Grandfather’s Dream Will Not Be Forgotten
Louis Proyect – Paweł Szelegieniec
The Hitler-Stalin Pact, Reconsidered
David Rosen
Sex Work and the 2020 Presidential Campaign
Sam Pizzigati
Make America … More Like Canada
Jonathan Power
Reading the Tea Leaves in Hong Kong
Malú Huacuja del Toro
Raping Words After Raping Women
Ron Jacobs
Beyond Protest
Gary Leupp
Senator Cotton on the Need to Buy Greenland
Anthony Pahnke
Stop Blaming Cows and Start Targeting the Corporations That are Destroying the Amazon
Basav Sen
Name and Shame Big Political Contributors
W. T. Whitney
Prison Classrooms Reflect White Supremacy
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
The Troubling Relationships Between Bolsonaro and Dictatorships
Russell Mokhiber
Leo Gerard, Single Payer, Highmark Health, and the Corporatist Labor Movement
Howard Lisnoff
As Schools Open
Tom Lewandowski
Don’t Subsidize Companies That Silence Workers
James A Haught
Humanism – Helping People
Jesse Jackson
Violent White Supremacists Threaten Basic Civil Rights — and Our Lives
Norman Solomon
The Primary Contradiction: Corporate Power vs. Progressive Populism
Nicky Reid
Why I’m a Proud Anti-American
Thomas Knapp
In Cybersecurity, Decentralization and Diversity are Strength
Armen Henderson
Why Some People Don’t Trust Doctors
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Unplowed Tallgrass Prairie: Rarer Than Old-Growth Forest
Jill Richardson
What to Ask Before Calling Out
ANIS SHIVANI
The Dream is Dead Not Just for Dreamers, But for All Americans
Binoy Kampmark
Polishing Turds: Lord Bell’s Public Relations Revolution
Wim Laven
The Tragic Comedy in “Buying Greenland” from Denmark
Adolf Alzuphar
Diary: Franketienne
Stephen Martin
In Defence of Gramsci: Geopolitical Morphing and Austerity from an Outsider’s Perspective
David Yearsley
Palin’s Flute, Obama’s Voice
Elliot Sperber
Dreams of Mitch McConnell
