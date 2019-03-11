Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 11, 2019

Don’t Panic: The Retail Apocalypse Isn’t Disaster, It’s Progress

by

In the first week of March, big retail chains announced more than 1,100 planned store closings. That, writes Hayley Peterson at Insider, brings the number of planned US store closings for 2019 to more than 5,300.

The Retail Apocalypse is here, and it has consequences.  Including, reports Krystal Hu for Yahoo! Finance, 41,000 retail jobs cut in January and February.

Yet the US economy recorded a net gain of 20,000 total jobs each in January and February, its 101st straight month of job gains.

The economy is slowing down a bit, and we don’t know yet what consumer spending looked like for January (the Commerce Department was delayed in issuing that report by the federal “shutdown”), but people haven’t stopped and won’t stop buying food, clothing, electronics, etc. Many Americans are tightening their belts for various reasons, but that on its own doesn’t explain the Retail Apocalypse.

What does explain it? Progress.

Nearly 30 years after it became widely publicly accessible, the Internet is in the final stages of killing off physical retail as we once knew it. But it’s not killing the economy.

How much stuff do you buy from Amazon or other online retailers (some of them formerly entirely brick and mortar establishments) that you used to have to hunt down in a physical store?

If your family is anything like mine, the answer is “a lot.” And your needs are met, more conveniently and often at lower prices, by a few humans packing boxes in warehouses instead many humans stocking helves, assisting customers, dragging items over price scanners, and bagging them.

Even if you pick your purchases up at a physical store, there’s a fair chance you ordered them online and had them waiting for you when you arrived.  More convenient for you, less labor required at the seller’s end. I’ve done that twice in the last 24 hours.

At some point in the early 20th century, if the reporting mechanisms we have today had existed, we’d have read panicked  accounts of the Horse and Buggy Apocalypse. The automobile caught on.  Purchases of  surreys with the fringe on top plummeted. People in old industries had to find new jobs. But everyone benefited as it got faster, easier, and cheaper to move people and things around.

In the last few decades we’ve experienced Fax Machine Apocalypses (thanks, email), Album on Vinyl and Cassette Apocalypses (thanks, CDs, MP3s, and streaming media), and a thousand other changes of direction in what we buy and how we buy it.

The world didn’t end.

The current “apocalypse” won’t end it either.

Yes, this next model of commerce will mean difficult transitions for some workers and companies, along with other social dislocations we haven’t noticed or even thought of yet.

But if past performance is indicative of future results, it will also mean we get more of the stuff we need, more new stuff we didn’t even know we wanted, cheaper and faster, along with new opportunities.

Change is scary. But it’s also inevitable. And usually for the better.

 

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

New from
CounterPunch

March 12, 2019
Eduardo Gudynas
Military Moves into Environmental Management in South America
Robert Fisk
Trump is Trying to Pay His Way to an Annihilation of Palestinian Statehood, and an Erasure of Israel’s Crimes
Patrick Cockburn
The Political Class’s Disregard for Irish Life
Kathy Kelly
Can We Divest from Weapons Dealers?
Medea Benjamin
How US Sanctions are Hurting Iran: A Firsthand Report
Roger S. Gottlieb
American Greatness?
Dean Baker
Can Journalism Be Saved? A Tax Credit System for Creative Work
Binoy Kampmark
China, Australia and Coal Mania
Cesar Chelala
Improving Health in Africa
Mike Garrity
Undisturbed Sagebrush-Juniper Habitat is Vital for the Wildlife   of the West
Joseph Lombardo
Live From Venezuela
Randall A. Shields
It’s Time.
Martin Billheimer
Night Life of the Odd: Jean Ray’s Whisky Tales
March 11, 2019
Kathy Kelly
Judging U.S. War Crimes
Nick Pemberton
Killing a Mockingbird
M. G. Piety
On Biblical Inerrancy: Some Reflections for United Methodists and Other “Christians”
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Robots in the Vast Memory Palace of Myth
George Ochenski
Dying to Make a Living: the Shame of Industrial Mortality
Louisa Willcox
Action Jackson: Of Poachers, Grizzlies and Coexistence
David Schwartzman – Quincy Saul
The Path to Climate Justice Passes Through Caracas
Norman Solomon
Biden on the Relaunch Pad: He’s Worse Than You Thought
Martha Rosenberg
The Downside of the World’s Love Affair with Shrimp
Dean Baker
What’s Behind the Weak February Jobs Report
Ralph Nader
Who will Displace the Omniciders?
Laura Flanders
Making American Journalism Great and Different
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Panic: The Retail Apocalypse Isn’t Disaster, It’s Progress
Elliot Sperber
Dragonfly or Drone
Weekend Edition
March 08, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
Border Security: What and Who is it Good For?
Paul Street
As the World Burns: Hurtling Towards an Unlivable Planet
Rob Urie
Gender, Class and Capitalism
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Flag Humpers
Charles Pierson
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and the Bomb
Sudip Bhattacharya
Capitalism and the Reactionary Power of White Identity Politics
David Rosen
“Deaths of Despair”: Trump and the White Working Class
Joseph Natoli
No Strategies to Erase Damage Already Done
Nicolas J S Davies
The Conflict of Our Time: U.S. Imperialism vs the Rule of Law
Kenn Orphan
The Blindness of Empire
Jeff Mackler
U.S. Gears Up for War on Venezuela
Sarah Gertler
Criticizing Israel isn’t Anti-Semitic, Here’s What Is
Nino Pagliccia
Washington’s Escalation for Venezuela’s Oil
John Feffer
The Trump/Kim Bromance: It’s Gross, But Let’s Hope It Leads to a Third Date
Brian Cloughley
Trump Moves the World Closer to Wars
Rev. William Alberts
Biblically-Legitimized Imperialism
Ron Jacobs
Hijack the Starship, Major Tom
Sam Husseini
Ilhan Omar’s Choice
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail