Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 6, 2018

Warnings of Doom, Amid a Smokescreen of Denial and Distraction

by

Photo Source reurinkjan | CC BY 2.0

The Trump administration predictably tried to bury the dire warnings contained in the fourth National Climate Assessment by releasing it the day after Thanksgiving, when many people would be distracted by the mass consumption frenzy known as Black Friday. It didn’t work, of course, since the findings were nothing short of warnings of doom if humanity doesn’t radically reduce the production of greenhouse gases caused primarily by burning fossil fuels.

Equally predictable was the response from the Climate Denier-in-Chief that he simply “didn’t believe” the findings. The rays of hope are that, thanks to the Mueller investigation, indictments and convictions, as well as the recent election that erased the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, Donald Trump’s “reign of error” on the environment is coming to an end — and not a minute too soon for our nation and the planet.

Considering that the congressionally mandated Climate Assessment was put together by more than 300 scientists and 13 federal agencies, there are plenty of good reasons to heed its assessments and predictions, summarized right up front in the report as: “Climate change creates new risks and exacerbates existing vulnerabilities in communities across the United States, presenting growing challenges to human health and safety, quality of life, and the rate of economic growth.”

Here in Montana, the “risks and vulnerabilities” are particularly acute as a warming climate produces longer and more extreme wildfire seasons, less snow and drought-caused water shortages, rivers warming beyond the tolerable limits for our world-famous wild trout fisheries, and a host of impacts to a wide variety of businesses from agriculture to recreation.

And of course there’s the eminently visible disappearance of the glaciers in Montana’s Glacier National Park and the aftermath of the bark beetle break out that was, like the melting glaciers, caused by warmer winters with a distinct lack of the below zero temperatures that used to kill the beetles.

Of course the report covers far more than Montana’s current and increasing problems, such as Alaska’s melting permafrost releasing methane, the potent greenhouse gas, to the human-caused burden of atmospheric pollutants, the loss of hundreds of billions of dollars from sectors across the economy and significantly more climate-related deaths.

As Wesleyan University professor Gary Yohe, who reviewed the report, told Washington Post reporters: “We have wasted 15 years of response time. If we waste another five years of response time, the story gets worse. The longer you wait, the faster you have to respond and the more expensive it will be.”

The good news is that President Trump is in his last days of denying these life- and health-threatening issues with policies that move in the opposite direction with his one-party control of government. There is already a request for a committee in the new Democratically controlled House to create a Green New Deal plan to move aggressively to move America quickly to a renewable, sustainable and clean energy future.

Whether they will prevail against the deeply entrenched corporate interests that continue to plunder the earth for massive profits is unknown. As the old saying goes, “power never relinquishes power without a fight.” But this fight is one we must, for ourselves, future generations and our fellow travelers on Planet Earth, undertake, and Trump’s endless attempts at denial and distraction must be laid aside to address by far the most serious threat to our continued existence. Luckily, the recent election brings us the rays of hope we desperately need — and which will hopefully prevail against those who would imperil us all.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

December 06, 2018
George Ochenski
Warnings of Doom, Amid a Smokescreen of Denial and Distraction
Norman Solomon
What It Means That Hillary Clinton Might Run for President in 2020
Kathy Kelly
Seeing Yemen from Jeju
Dave Lindorff
Demand an End to the Taxation of Social Security Benefits
Tony Christini
Who Will Run to Bernie’s Left?
David Stansfield
The Nasty Rich
Joe Emersberger
UK Labour’s Fiscal Credibility Rule: Neoliberal Orthodoxy Dies Hard
Jack Heyman
The Tragic Death of Byron Jacobs, Hero of the EGT Longshore Struggle
Ed Meek
At Sports University, We Support Our Troops
Binoy Kampmark
Lying About Age: The Legal Efforts of Emile Ratelband
December 05, 2018
Louisa Willcox
Manifest Destiny and the Land Ethic: On Aldo Leopold, Escudilla and the Big White Bear
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Air Cocaine: Poppy Bush, the Contras and a Secret Airbase in the Backwoods of Arkansas
Jonathan Cook
Israel’s New War of Attrition on Jerusalem’s Palestinians
Alfred W. McCoy
Five Academics Who Unleashed the “Demon” of Geopolitical Power
Chris Floyd
Criminal History: BCCI, the Bushes … and Mueller
Kenneth Surin
Newcastle, Australia: a Place of Contradictions
David Swanson
Yemen, Poisoned Water, and a Green New Deal
George Wuerthner
In the Name of “Saving” the Sage Grouse, the BLM Wants to Destroy Its Habitat
Ted Rall
The Amazing GWHB Hagiography
Mason D. Steiner
What’s Been Learned From The First World War?
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Climate Crisis Made Worse
Dean Baker
Pausing at the Fed
William Cook
From George 1 to George 2
December 04, 2018
Anthony DiMaggio
Imperialist in Chief: A Critical History of George H. W. Bush’s War on Iraq
Jeffrey St. Clair
How Poppy Bush’s Brother, “Uncle Bucky,” Made a Killing Off the Iraq Wars
Sheldon Richman
Gassing Migrants
Lawrence Davidson
Just How Corrupt is the American Soul?
Kenn Orphan
Hard Truths and the ‘Indispensable Nation’
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of German War Guilt
Aidan O'Brien
The Tragic Migration of Africans to Europe Started Thirty Years Ago, Just When Neoliberalism Started to Bite
Todd Miller
Why the Migrant Caravan Story Is a Climate Change Story
Robert Fisk
How Middle East Dictators Bring Their Western Allies Down
Jack Rasmus
A US-China Trade War ‘Armistice’?
Brett Wilkins
‘Take Out Their Families’: Trump Fulfills Criminal Campaign Promise as Hundreds Die in Latest US-Led Syria Strikes
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis: Father of Green Revolution in India Rejects GM Crops as Farmers Demand Justice in Delhi
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Troubles in Northern Ireland: the Borders Are In Men’s Minds
December 03, 2018
Paul Street
A Killer Dies, a Teacher Lives: George H.W. Bush v. Noam Chomsky
Conn Hallinan
Iran: Rumors of War
Roger Harris
Mexico on the Eve of AMLO: “So Far from God and So Close to the United States”
Howard Lisnoff
George H.W. Bush and the Vietnam Syndrome
Patrick Cockburn
Britain’s Naive Exceptionalism
Barry Lando
Poppy Lit the Fire: Bush and Iraq
Dean Baker
Our Elites Refuse to Accept Responsibility for Leaving Behind the Left Behind
David Macaray
Scabs, Semantics, and Working People
J.P. Linstroth
Protecting the Most Vulnerable from Genocide
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail