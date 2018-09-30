Fearless Muckraking
September 30, 2018
Kavanaugh Hearing Cold Open
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
September 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Doug Johnson
Ten Items Corroborate Dr. Blasey Ford’s Allegation Kavanaugh Tried to Rape Her
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: There’s a Tear in My Beer
Rob Urie
Democratic Socialism and Political Power
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave is Awash With Hypocrisy
Ron Jacobs
There Goes the Judge?
Robert Hunziker
What Comes Next
Kristine Mattis
You Don’t Know Brett: Ten Lessons From the Kavanaugh Hearings
Robert Fantina
Trump and Iran
David Rosen
Is the U.S. in a Pre-Fascist Period?
Stan Hister
Who’s to Blame When Ten Kids Die in a Fire?
Serge Halimi
No Rules for the US Game
Priti Gulati Cox
Finding Her Voice in a Deaf “Homeland”
Bill Fried
Whitewashing Black Voter Suppression
P. Sainath
Kerala’s Women Farmers Rise Above the Flood
Mike Garrity
Why We Need One Connected Grizzly Bear Population
Peter Bach
Soho, Howse and the Spirit World
Arshad Khan
Rohingya Massacres: State Dept. Post Report as UN Agency Formed to Assist ICC
William A. Cohn
Laid Bare: the Façade of US Institutions
Linda Greene
Dale, Indiana: A Tiny Town Fights a Massive Coal-to-Diesel Refinery
George Faraday
Trump is Subsidizing Companies That Send Jobs Overseas
Manuel García, Jr.
The Changing American Population, 1610-2010
Jill Richardson
The Unbelievable Cruelty of the GOP’s Kavanaugh Defense
Ann Garrison
Standing with Julian Assange
Ricardo Vaz
Argentina’s Crisis: Macri, the IMF and Other Victims of Austerity
Ramzy Baroud
The Real Reasons behind Washington’s War on UNRWA
Andy Piascik
Working People Will Make a Better World: an Interview With Labor Historian Priscilla Murolo
Ralph Nader
Gross Hospital Negligence Does Not Exempt Celebrities
Farhang Jahanpour
Trump’s Disturbing Speech Before the UN
David Macaray
Donald Trump Is Everything We Deserve
Aniqa Raihan
The Strength of Kavanaugh’s Accusers is Truly Amazing
Jack Rasmus
Comparing Crises: 1929 with 2008 and the Next
Dan Corjescu
Power, Politics, Prudery or the Totalitarianism of Sex
Ted Rall
Why Do We Tolerate Kavanaugh’s Complicity With Torture?
Dave Lindorff
On Ron Ridenour’s ‘Pentagon on Alert: The Russian Peace Threat’
Bob Lord
America 2018: More Gilded Than America 1918
Meena Miriam Yust
The Perils of Plastic Pollution
Thomas Mountain
When Africans Cheered John Bolton: Criminals on the ICC
Steve Klinger
Lie and Deny
Robert Koehler
The Curse of Eve
Raouf Halaby
Trump U.N. Speech, Not Good
Cesar Chelala
Why do Republicans Hate Women?
Thomas Knapp
We Need More, Not Less, Separation of State and Journalism
Andrew Moss
Abolish Immigration Detention
Geoff Gray
Black 47 and Palestine
David Yearsley
V & A: the Greatest Hits
