Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 1, 2017

Turkeys in the White House

by

by

Satire in the Time of Trump is becoming really tricky. Just when a satirist believes s/he has the kernel of a silly or outrageous extrapolative idea, this administration jumps in front of it and even outdoes it. From Saturday Night Live to stand-up comics to the Onion to Andy Borowitz, it’s getting dicier by the day.

For instance, I was chuckling grimly to myself as Thanksgiving approached, creating an SNL bit in my mind where Trump overturns the pardons of last year’s turkeys by Obama. Hahaha, I thought, that would spoof Trump’s outrageous assaults on all that is decent in health care and environmental protection that Obama did via Presidential Findings.

Then Trump actually said that he tried to overturn Obama’s pardons for last year’s turkeys. Trump thought that was darn funny. My blood ran cold. This man’s sense of humor must have been surgically implanted by a really stupid robot improperly programmed in a middle school shop class. This is a fellow who believes his wit is the height of caps when he calls a foreign head of state short and fat or yuks it up with cops about brutality.

I’m American, approximately Trump’s age and I’m a white guy so I’m feeling embarrassed and apologetic when I’m not feeling apoplectic at the snake pit into which we’ve cast ourselves. The Deadbeat Prez. It’s so rampant the makers of Embarrassmints cannot keep them in stock.

Hurry, Mueller, please. Bring charges, snip the Putin Puppet strings, and strip this sorry excuse for a public figure of all title, wealth, power and comfort. Can you manage? Will my $5 donation help? I could do $10 if you could jam on the gas. I know my annual donations to worthy causes aren’t enough but on a percent basis, I am confident they overtop Trump’s. You can have some of my zip ties; they make great handcuffs.

We’ve seen this country sink faster than a granite block in water and there is no bottom in sight. I have a friend who is one of the world’s top climate scientists and he is trying to convince us all to get busy. I have another friend—two friends, actually, who are heading to prisons for nonviolent resistance to climate chaos greatly exacerbated by the astonishingly poor decisions and inept presidential orders we have seen launching off the Oval Office desk.

He fails to understand rudimentary science, basic morals, honesty, simple ethics, decent planning for the future of our nation, and all-around civility. Who raised this cringe-worthy one? Does he have a daily quota of groups and individuals he intends to offend?

It’s all I want for Christmas. Make us all grateful. Bring down this failed and dangerous administration. Quickly. His fingers may be tiny but they have been in all the wrong places and cannot get near the nuclear football.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tom H. Hastings

Tom H. Hastings is core faculty in the Conflict Resolution Department at Portland State University and founding director of PeaceVoice

Weekend Edition
December 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Tom H. Hastings
Turkeys in the White House
Louis Proyect
Loathing European Bourgeois Society: the Films of Kaurismaki and Haneke
Robert Koehler
Reopening the Doors of Perception
CounterPunch News Service
Native People Pay Heavy Price in Trump’s Tax Cut for the Rich
Binoy Kampmark
Branagh, Poirot and Murder on the Orient Express
Charles R. Larson
Review: Emily Witt’s “Nollywood: The Making of a Film Empire”
November 30, 2017
John W. Whitehead
Afraid of Being Pulled Over by Police? You Should Be
Howard Lisnoff
A Real or an Inflated Threat?
Rob Seimetz
What Does It Mean to Live in the Age of the Anthropocene?
Cesar Chelala
Yemen: Today’s Guernica
Sam Pizzigati
How to Stop a Tax Plan Rigged for the Rich
Edward Curtin
Waiting for the American Dream
Binoy Kampmark
The Vanishing Submarine: Hope and the ARA San Juan
Ralph Nader
Be Aware of the Dark Side of Sports Media
Jack Dresser
Palestinians Have Suffered a Century of Colonial Arrogance
Tom Clifford
Japan’s Imperial Eclipse
Thomas Knapp
James O’Keefe versus the Cardinal Rule of “Gotcha” Journalism
November 29, 2017
Michael Hudson
Monetary Imperialism
David Rosen
Century of the National Security State: A New Subversives List?
Andre Vltchek - Mira Lubis
Borneo: Island Devastated
Robert Fisk
Who is Calling the Shots in the Middle East These Days? It’s Not Trump
Robert Fantina
Political Corruption and the U.S. Government
Binoy Kampmark
The Rhetorical Trap: North Korea as “State Sponsor of Terrorism”
Chandra Muzaffar
The Rawda Massacre and Combatting Terrorism
Justin O'Hagan
“Nationalist, Unionist or Other:” The Poverty of Consociational Politics in Northern Ireland
Jack Rasmus
A Thanksgiving Letter to Our Wealthiest 1%
Manuel E. Yepe
My Last Farewell to Armando Hart
Julian Vigo
Architecture of the Office and the Open-Plan of the Female Body
November 28, 2017
Dave Lindorff
Suddenly, I’m a ‘Russian Agent’!
Aidan O'Brien
McCarthyism in Europe Today 
Gregory Barrett
US Neocon Wars Open Pandora’s Box in Europe
Jonathan Fenton-Harvey
The EU Created Libya’s Migrant Abuses, Now It Must Address Them
Mike Whitney
Tom Friedman’s Paean to a Saudi Tyrant Ignites NYT Comments-Storm
Nicholas Copeland
Guatemala is the Future: Neoliberal Democracy and Authoritarian Populism
Susan Babbitt
Fidel, a Year Later
Lawrence Davidson
The Inevitable Apartheid Nation: Where is Zionism Taking Us?
Rev. William Alberts
 Much Needed Prophetic Voices
Geoff Dutton
Cutting Cords to Kurds: Facebook’s Foreign Policy
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
Prodigal Japan: Time to Come Home
Binoy Kampmark
Foreign Policy Blues: The Australian Foreign Policy White Paper
November 27, 2017
John Wight
Libya “Chose” Freedom, Now It Has Slavery
Ishmael Reed
The Party of Lincoln or the Party of Booth?
Richard Lachmann — Michael Schwartz — Kevin Young
Who Wants the Iran Deal Canceled?
Patrick Cockburn
How Brexit Could Push Britain Toward War in Ireland Again
Robert Fisk
Has ISIS Seized the Sinai?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU