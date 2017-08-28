Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 28, 2017

Pardoning Arpaio: The Power not the Right

by

by

How do I know the Constitution is the supreme law? How do I know the Constitution is supreme over Congress or the President? Because the Constitution says so. The Constitution is the great charter of the American people by which they, and not their agents in office, control their government within its proper bounds.

America is a “nation of laws” not the whims of people who happen to occupy elected offices. If America is a nation of the whims of people who occupy elected offices, it is a nation where some people are above the law. That is un-American.

The Constitution does give the President the power to pardon. However, the Constitution was represented to the American people by its supporters in explanatory essays called today the “Federalist Papers.” The American people have the right to rely on the Federalist Papers to gain insight into the Constitution, both back when the people were voting on the Constitution (which was viewed with wide skepticism by many who had fought in the Revolution as stepping back from the principles of the Revolution) and today.

All government agents, including Presidents and police, swear an oath to God (usually) to support the Constitution. The founders believed most persons who took such an oath would not lie before God. The content of the character of those taking the oath may be measured by their fidelity to it and upon that the people may judge them.

Alexander Hamilton argued in Federalist No, 74, that the pardon power is a “benign prerogative” to be exercised in the interests of the “tranquility of the commonwealth.” All of a president’s actions are subject to the overall commitments made in his oath of office and to the Constitution. Hamilton contended that the individual occupying the Office of the President could be trusted to act on this extraordinary authority with a “sense of responsibility” marked by “scrupulousness and caution,” “prudence and good sense,” and “circumspection.”

Having risked their lives and having had friends actually die to achieve independence and a government based on the principles of the Declaration of Independence, men like Hamilton were apparently more dedicated to the Constitution than some of later generations. They apparently believed no one elected President would have such a defect of character to swear an oath before God only to violate it by acts inconsistent with the blood of patriots.

It is right and proper for the people, for whom the President is merely an agent elected to uphold the Constitution, to judge any President’s exercise of the pardon power and ask: Was it used consistent with the Constitution? If the answer is no, the people ought to hold that President accountable for violating his oath and the Constitution.

The pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Arpaio is troubling against this backdrop. Police officers, like Arpaio, also swear an oath to the Constitution. This means, among other things, they swear to respect the rights of the people under the Constitution, the laws Congress makes, and the rulings federal Courts make because that is how the Constitution says our government is to work.

Mr. Arpaio was found guilty by a federal court of criminal contempt of court for defying a court order to stop detaining suspected undocumented immigrants.

The criminal charge grew out of a lawsuit filed a decade ago charging that the sheriff’s office regularly violated the rights of Latinos, stopping people based on racial profiling, detaining them based solely on the suspicion that they were in the country illegally, and turning them over to the immigration authorities. These are allegations, later proven to the satisfaction of a Judge, of probable violations of the Constitution.

Hearing the suit, another federal district judge, G. Murray Snow, ordered the sheriff in 2011 to halt detention based solely on suspicion of a person’s immigration status, when there was no evidence that a state law had been broken. An appeals court upheld that ruling, and Judge Snow later reinforced it with other orders.

Mr. Arpaio had his day in court several times. He lost, several times. As a “law enforcement officer” he had a duty to the law he voluntarily took on when he swore his oath to the Constitution. Mr. Arpaio, having lost in court, could have brought his behavior into compliance with what several Courts had ruled were constitutional bounds. He chose not to do so. When he persisted in violating the Constitution, the Court, which also has a duty to the Constitution, held him in contempt.

Arguably, by pardoning Mr. Arpaio, Mr. Trump appears to endorse Mr. Arpaio’s actions contrary to the Constitution. The office of the President carries relatively narrow duties reflected in the oath of office:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Pardoning law enforcement officers who violate the Constitution undermines the very law enforcement that exists to preserve and protect the Constitution. When any President grants a pardon, that President opens to the scrutiny of the American people his fidelity to the Constitution—the core reason for his being President. To what extent, the people ought to ask themselves, does this action encourage contempt for the Constitution? Is such a pardon consistent with the Constitutional parameters of a nation of law?

The American people ultimately determine the character of America. It is up to them: will America be a nation of law or of the whims of men? It boils down to a judgment: the President has the power to pardon, but does he have the right?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kary Love

Kary Love is a Michigan attorney.

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 28, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Antifa Moment: Police Repression, Nonviolence, and Movement Building on the Left
Andrew Smolski
When the Rains Came to Houston
Conn Hallinan
Spain: Breaking Up is Hard to Do
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Of Dramas Big and Small in the USA Today: From ISIS to Islamophobia to the Solar Eclipse
Gary Leupp
Hardcore Politics: Trump and His Base
Joe Emersberger
Lenin Moreno is a Fraud, But How Far to the Right Can He Take Ecuador?
Dean Baker
Should South Korea Worry About Donald Trump?
Gerry Brown
Modi’s Dangerous Embrace of Trump
Thomas Knapp
WikiLeaks: Hostile is as Hostile Does
Thomas Mountain
Shia Insurrection in Saudi Arabia; The Battle for Awamiya
Kary Love
Pardoning Arpaio: The Power not the Right
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Syria’s Survival
Binoy Kampmark
Exit Gorka
James Rothenberg
When a President is Unfit
Cesar Chelala
What Would Einstein Have Said About Gaza?
Samuel Vargo
Trump Pardoned the Wrong Guy, a Better Choice Would Have Been Leonard Peltier
Weekend Edition
August 25, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
The Road to Charlottesville: Reflections on 21st Century U.S. Capitalist Racism
Jeffrey St. Clair
The War That Time Forgot
Rob Urie
Vote Tallies and Class Struggle
Alfred W. McCoy
The CIA and Me: How I Learned Not to Love Big Brother
Joshua Frank
The Pentagon is Poisoning Your Drinking Water
Mike Whitney
Why Can’t Wheeler-Dealer Trump Cut a Deal with North Korea?  
Ben Debney
The Predictable Casualties of Counterterrorism
Gary Leupp
Trump’s About-Face on Afghanistan
Nyla Ali Khan
An Interventionist Foreign Policy Blurs the Line of Demarcation Between Neoconservatives and Neoliberals
Dan Corjescu
The Rise of the Robots and the End of Capitalism?
Radhika Desai
Marx’s “Capital” at 150: History in Capital, Capital in History
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
King of the Hate Business: Inside the Southern Poverty Law Center
Robert Fantina
Trump, Afghanistan and History
Sheldon Richman
Operation CYA: Afghanistan
Brian Cloughley
NATO’s Welcome Bear
John Wight
Colin Kaepernick and the NFL: Man vs Machine
Chuck Collins
Stop the Buzz Killing Beer Barons
Mitchell Zimmerman
Lessons on North Korea From the Cuban Missile Crisis
Sergio Alejandro Gómez
2017, According to Fidel
Stephen Cooper
Gov. Greitens: Pull Down Missouri’s Racist Death Penalty Statutes!
David Rosen
Sex Robots: The Sad Future of Sexual Fantasy
Tom Clifford
China Rising or Leveling Off?
Eric Sommer
The Simple Truth About the War in Afghanistan 
Robert Fisk
The Barcelona Attack and the Future of Spain and Catalonia
Steve Horn
Trump Attorney Sues Greenpeace Over Dakota Access in $300 Million Racketeering Case
Binoy Kampmark
The Rise of the Killer Robot
Jill Richardson
Trump’s War on the National Parks
Missy Comley Beattie
This Man
Christopher Brauchli
Judge Roy Moore Rides Again
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU