November 20, 2024
Josh Frank
CounterPunch+
Biden as Lame Duck
The Fight for Palestine and the Fight for Socialism is The Same
When the Red Line is a Green Light
The Cost of Corporate Profit in U.S. Health Care Reaches $2 Trillion
American Journalism on the Brink
November 20, 2024
L. Michael Hager
The Democratic War Party and Its Loss of Legitimacy
Dave Lindorff
Going Out With a Bang? Biden Plays Nuclear Chicken with Russia
Walter Clemens
Implication for National Security: What If a Top Leader is Willing to Sell His Soul?
Alfred W. McCoy
Requiem for an Empire
Edward Hunt
Biden’s Legacy: Handing a Resurgent American Empire to Trump
Patrick Mazza
Political and Climate Storms Rolling In: Look Homeward to Make Real Change
Damon Orion
This Chicago Community Envisions a World Without Prisons and Police
David Rosen
“Inequality”: The Missing Word in the 2024 Election
Jon Hochschartner
The Aroma Round
Lynda Williams
Nuclear Propaganda Exposed
Peter Bach
Letter from London: You Don’t Get Me, I’m Part of the Union
Ramzy Baroud
End of Empathy: Did the Gaza Genocide Render the UN Irrelevant?
Ron Jacobs
Lula’s Toughest Battle?
Mel Gurtov
Donald Trump’s Tariff Fantasies
November 19, 2024
Stan Cox
Palestinians, Both Civilian and Military, are Transcending the Horror We’ve Unleashed
Jamal Kanj
Western Media: Whitewashing Israeli Genocide and Manufacturing Consent
Sam Pizzigati
In Baku, at the Latest Global Confab on Climate, Hand-Wringing Abounds
Imraan Buccus
“We Will Smoke Them Out!” Escalating Xenophobia in South Africa
William D. Hartung
The Trump Conundrum
Yoav Litvin
Project Esther: A Trumpian Blueprint to Crush Anticolonial Resistance
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Eight Reasons Why Marco Rubio Would Be a Disastrous Secretary of State
Victor Grossman
Nursery Rhymes and Politics
Thomas Knapp
Social Media Users Can Walk And Chew Gum. Why Abandon One For The Other?
Shiran Illanperuma
Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power Sweeps General Election
Eric Elliot and Grant Inskeep
On Revolutionaries…
Bernie Sanders
On the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to Block the Sale of Certain Offensive Arms to Israel
Dean Baker
RFK Jr is a Whacked-Out Crank, But He’s Right About Big Pharma
Pamela L. Geller
Hundreds of 19th-Century Skulls Collected in the Name of Medical Science tell a Story of Who Mattered and Who Didn’t
Bob Topper
Off Limits, But We Need to Talk About It
Gary Lindorff
To Joe: What the Hell Have You Done? A Sonnet
November 18, 2024
Melvin Goodman
The Winner of the US Presidential Elections? Prime Minister Netanyahu
Bruce Neuburger
Trump May Be Among the Most Vile of Anti-Immigrant Demagogues, But He is Not Original
Sy Montgomery
Chickens Are Smarter Than You Think
Robert Jensen
Losing Honestly and Gracefully
Ralph Nader
The Democratic Senate Must Hold These Public Hearings Before January 3, 2025
Kathy Kelly
When Will the General Assembly Suspend Israel?