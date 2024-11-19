To Joe: What the Hell Have You Done? A Sonnet

What the f-k Joe? What the f-k is wrong with you?
Do you want a nuclear war?
Do you want to end it all before you’re through?
Before you slip out the door? I knew that you were slippery
But this takes the cake!
You took my vote and you flipped me!
I may be a fool but you’re a fake!
You pretend to be a good family man
But what the hell have you done!
Don’t you want your grandchildren
To have a world when you’re gone?
I hope Putin has more brain cells than you, Joe.
I’m just holding my breath (if we live), until you go!