Roaming Charges: Genocide With a Smile

“You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.” – Cormac McCarthy

+ True to form, Trump has now taken to calling Kamala Harris “low IQ” and “stupid,” racist tropes he draws on whenever he’s confronted by minorities, women or both. But for all her faults, Harris isn’t stupid. In fact, she’s demonstrated her ability to swiftly master and deftly deploy the finer points of Clintonian triangulation, the strategy of political bait-and-switch that prioritizes running against the core issues held by her own party, even policies she once enthusiastically promoted as signature features of her own previous campaigns. Pulling this off required some pretty adroit political gymnastics, where Harris had to completely reverse herself without showing the strain over long-held positions on fracking, immigration, asylum, a human rights-based foreign policy, student loan forgiveness, torture, the death penalty, and a single-payer health care system. But she sold these policy retreats so smoothly that the Democratic base eagerly embraced her politics of joyful austerity and genocide with a smile.

+ If Alexander Cockburn had lived to see Katrina (publisher/former editor of The Nation) post this, he wouldn’t have needed to use one of his six phones to ring me up. I would have heard him let loose all the way from the Lost Coast to Oregon City…

+ I don’t follow fashion protocols that closely, but is it even permissible to wear white while you do a genocide?

+ In his book The Viral Underclass, Steven Thrasher revealed how when Kamala Harris was AG of California she exploited the use of enslaved prison labor to fight wildfires in California: “In 2011, the US Supreme Court ruled that California had to reduce its dangerously overcrowded prisons by granting early release to people convicted of nonviolent offenses. Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris sued in 2014 to stop these court-mandated releases. By using cheaply paid, enslaved firefighters, California was saving one hundred million dollars a year and Harris’s office argued that it would be too “dangerous” to let these firefighters go–not because they would pose a danger to their communities, but because it would be “a difficult fire season” without enslaved labor.”

+ This week more than 200 former aides to George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney announced their support for Kamala Harris, ensuring that if Harris is elected she will preside over the 12th consecutive iteration of the Reagan Administration.

+ In her acceptance speech, Harris mentioned the border seven times, while saying “climate change” and “health care” only once each.

+ Harris in 2019: “We should do something about the actual emergencies that plague our nation — like climate change or health care access — not playing politics in order to build a wasteful border wall.” Harris is turning flip-flopping into an Olympic sport, just in time for LA to host the next summer games.

+ You could’ve surprised me, but apparently there aren’t enough neocons in the Democratic Party to fill her cabinet, so she’s going to recruit some from across the aisle.

+ Place your bets! Will it be Liz Cheney? John Bolton? Elliott Abrams? John Yoo? One of the Bush twins?

+ This was the big news coming out of Harris’ first post-convention interview. Of course, Obama tried this bi-partisan offering with predictably disastrous results when he retained the Iran/contra-linked Robert Gates as Secretary of Defense, even though HRC was more than willing to fuck up his foreign policy all by herself.

+ Harris says she hasn’t changed her values, just her positions, which is the Gen X (honorary member) variation on HRC’s “One position in public, another in private” and Kerry’s “I was for the war before I was against it.”

+ Trump: “Comrade Kamala will obliterate Social Security and Medicare by giving it away to the Millions of Illegal Immigrants who are infiltrating our Country!” Most undocumented workers pay into both and receive no benefits. The surest way to wreck Social Security and Medicare is a mass deportation scheme targeting undocumented workers.

+ The Trump campaign is now arguing that their own candidate’s mic should be muted at the next debate…

+ Even at the end of the 2008 campaign after months of pratfalls, gaffes and public ridicule (much of it gratuitous and sexist IMHO), Sarah Palin’s net favorability rating was -2. JD Vance is -9 and falling…

+ By next week, the signs will be

+ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking in Arizona, announcing the end of his campaign and his endorsement of Trump: “In an honest system, I believe I would have won the election.” Later in his speech, Jr. said, Biden was only mentioned twice during the entire four days of the DNC. (According to Dave Wiegel Biden was actually mentioned at least 339 times during the Democratic convention.)

+ JD Vance and other Republicans want to outlaw No-Fault divorce. However a study suggests that it is associated with a 20% reduction in female suicides, a 25% reduction in wife-beating and an apparent decline in husbands murdering wives.

+ There’s new data from the CDC showing life expectancy rates in the US by state. In 2020, of the states with the 10 highest life expectancy rates, all 10 voted for Biden by a margin of 22 percent. Of the ten states with the lowest life expectancy, all but one were won by Trump with a 21-point margin.

+ A federal judge granted the estate of the soul singer Isaac Hayes an emergency hearing in their $3 million demand against Donald Trump, who has continually used “Hold On, I’m Coming,” co-written by Hayes, on the campaign trail. Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters slammed the Trump campaign for ripping off their music during his rallies. The band said that any royalties generated by Trump’s use of “My Hero” would go to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

+ In conversations with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump used his version of a fake Japanese accent to joke about kamikaze pilots during World War Two: “Imagine they get in a plane with a half a tank of gas and fly into steel ships just for the love of their country!”

+ This week Texas announced it was removing more than 6,500 “non-citizens” from its voter rolls. The last time it tried this back in 2019, the state claimed that it had compiled a list of 98,000 “non-citizens.” It turned out that only 80 were actually ineligible to vote.

+ Democracy in the post-Citizens United era: A mere 50 “mega-donors” have pumped more than $1.5 billion into the election, so far.

+ Trump to Dr. Phil: “If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California.”

+++

On Tuesday, southern Iran recorded a heat index of 82.2°C and a dew point of 36.1°C, provisionally the highest ever globally. The extreme “feels like” temperature is not compatible with life…

+ A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reports that heat-related deaths in the US have increased by 117% since 1999. “As temperatures continue to rise because of climate change, the recent increasing trend is likely to continue,” the researchers wrote. “Local authorities in high-risk areas should consider investing in the expansion of access to hydration centers and public cooling centers or other buildings with air conditioning.” From 1999 to 2023, there have been at least 21,500 heat-related deaths in the US. Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the researchers found that 1,069 deaths were heat-related in 1999, compared with 2,325 in 2023, the most ever recorded.

+ Trump has spent the last few months mocking the idea of rising sea levels, claiming oceans will only rise “one-eighth of an inch over the next 400 years … and you’ll have more oceanfront property, right?” Wrong. A new UN report warns that rising seas are already causing more frequent coastal flooding and that for some Pacific nations coastal flooding will go from the average of fewer than five days a year between 1980 through the 2010s to once every two weeks by 2050 and once every 2 to 3 days in a worst case scenario.

+ For some Pacific nations, floods will go from fewer than 5 days a year in 1980-2010s, to once a fortnight on average by 2050, and every 2-3 days in a worst-case scenario.

+ Warming ocean currents are undermining the massive Thwaites glacier in Antarctica. The collapse of the so-called Doomsday Glacier could raise sea levels by as much as 7 feet.

+ In only five days last week, Canada’s total wildfire area for the year has grown by more than 700,000 hectares. 2024 is now the *fourth* worst fire season in Canadian history record. If another 406,000 hectares burn it will move into third place, making 2024 the fourth worst fire season on record with another two months left in the fire season. If another 406,000 hectares burn it will move into third place.

+ According to NOAA’s newly released State of the Climate report for 2023,

* the concentration of greenhouse gasses was the highest on record * El Niño conditions contributed to record-high sea surface temperatures * Ocean heat and global sea levels were the highest on record * The Arctic was warm and navigable * Antarctic sea ice was at record lows throughout the year. * Heatwaves and droughts contributed to massive wildfires around the world

+ If you want proof, all you have to do is look at the daily atmospheric CO2 readings from Mauna Loa since Kyoto and Paris…

+ Finally, a campaign promise you can believe in…

+ The more than 500,000 trees logged off to make way for Musk’s new Tesla factory in Germany increased carbon emissions by 13,000 tons, the equivalent of driving 33 million miles in a combustion car.

+ On Monday, Yampi Sound experienced its hottest winter day ever recorded in Australia, hitting 106.8°F (41.6°C).

+ A new report from CoreLogic found that 2.6 million homes across 14 western states are at risk from wildfires, led by California with more than 1,258,748 homes in danger, followed by Colorado with 321,294) and Texas with 244,617.

+ Exxon is warning of an “oil shock” if suppliers conclude that oil demand will fall by 2050.

+ Our friends at the Center for Biological Diversity are calling for an investigation of RFK, Jr, after learning that he cut off the head of a whale in 1994 after finding its corpse beached on Squaw Island Island, near the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port. It’s illegal to acquire or possess “any part of an animal” listed for protection under the Endangered Species Act or Marine Mammal Protection Act. According to Kennedy’s daughter Kick, sometime around 1994, Kennedy lashed the whale’s head to the roof of his minivan with a bungee for the five-hour drive back to the family home in Mt. Kisco, New York. “Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car,” Kick said in an interview with Town and Country in 2012. “It was the rankest thing on the planet. We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.” According to the Center’s Brett Hartl, Kennedy may also have violated the Lacey Act, that “prohibits the transportation of any wildlife, dead or alive” across state lines. This story comes after Kennedy admitted to leaving the body of a dead black bear cub in NYC’s Central Park and trying to blame the cub’s death on a cyclist.

+ Speaking of RFK, Jr., Oregon, which has one of the highest vaccine exemption rates for school children in the nation, is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in more than 30 years, with infections entirely among the unvaccinated. In yet another sign of the self-defeating success of the anti-vax movement, the incidents of whooping cough among children in the Portland metro area are soaring. In the first 8 months of the year, there have been more whooping cough cases reported than in the last five years combined.

+ Ralph Nader: “Take the promises ‘for the people’ by Kamala Harris with a grain of salt. Even if sincere, she knows the realities of a corporate Congress and a corporate Supreme Court. Consider the emphatic promise by Joe Biden in 2020: “No more drilling on federal lands. Period. Period. Period. Period.” Now, the Washington Post reports: “The Biden administration has now outpaced the Trump administration in approving permits for drilling on public lands.” Period!”

+ Long an environmental renegade, Elon Musk’s xAI is now using natural gas-burning turbines to power its AI data center without the proper permits, contributing to the worsening air quality in Memphis, Tennessee, where the pollution level is already so bad that it received an “F” in a report by the American Lung Association.

+ The land around the Los Alamos Nuclear Labs, much of which is now open to recreational uses, is contaminated by levels of radiation near those found at Chernobyl. We’ve repeatedly nuked ourselves, which might be some karmic justice had not the primary victims been tribal people from the Big Rez to the Pueblos to islanders in the South Pacific.

+++

+ An analysis of Trump’s economic plan (conducted by researchers at his alma mater the Wharton School at Penn) estimates that it will cost more than $4 trillion over the next decade. On the other hand, Dark Lord Cheney once said: “Reagan taught Republicans that deficits don’t matter.” (As long as they’re run up to pay for tax cuts for the mega-rich and record budgets for the Pentagon.)

+ A new study shows that teacher strikes not only increased teacher pay but overall funding for school districts, significantly improving student performance.

+ After going on strike, the UAS has reached a tentative contract deal with Cornell University, which the union says includes “record wage increases of up to 25.4%, a cost of living adjustment, and the elimination of the two-tier wage system.”

+ Flight attendants at United Airlines authorized a strike against this company this week with 99.9 percent of union members voting in favor of a walkout.

+ Popular support for labor unions is now at its highest point since the 1960s, according to Gallup, at 70%, after falling to only 48% after the corporate and bank bailouts of Obama’s first months in office. The union disapproval rating, currently at 23%, hasn’t been this low since 1967.

+ Chipotle illegally excluded the company’s single unionized US restaurant from pay raises because the workers organized, prosecutors at the National Labor Review Board concluded. This ruling followed similar determinations at Apple and Starbucks. Starbucks just chose Chipotle’s CEO as its next boss.

+ You don’t say: “A new study finds members of Congress whose families once owned slaves are substantially wealthier than those whose families did not.”

+ An analysis of the housing market in Barcelona shows that rent prices increase substantially when Airbnb enters an area. In neighborhoods with high Airbnb activity, “rents are estimated to have increased by 7%, while increases in transaction prices are estimated at 17%.”

+ During opening arguments in the case against the Kroger/Albertson’s meg-merger, the FTC said the corporate marriage would put 41 retail grocery brands, 5,000 grocery stores, 4,000 pharmacies and 700,000 employees under one roof. The combined entity would control $220 billion of commerce. According to court documents, before the trial corporate executives deleted texts about the Albertsons-Kroger “merger’s anticompetitive impacts.” The FTC also disclosed that Kroger had systematically raised the prices of eggs and milk above the rate of inflation. In a March email to his superiors, Andy Groff, Kroger’s senior director for pricing, wrote that the company had raised its prices more than required to adjust for higher costs: “On milk and eggs, retail inflation has been significantly higher than cost inflation.”

During the hearing, a Kroger executive explained that the company (along with some of their competitors) realized that it was keeping prices up even though cost had fallen…

+ According to a new report from EPI, the public/private sector pay gap is widening. But the disparity would be even worse without unions: “State and local government employees earned 17.6% less on average than similarly educated private-sector employees between 2020–2024, a larger pay gap than before the pandemic (13.9%). This pay gap is narrower in states where public employees have stronger collective bargaining rights (-14.9%) than in states with weak bargaining rights (-20.1%) or none at all (-22.9%).”

+ Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that its TV networks are worth $9.1 billion less than they originally thought, meaning they’ve had a net loss of $10 billion in Q2 2024 alone.

+ JD Vance: “Our corrupt leadership said if you put tariffs on China, prices will go up. Instead, Donald Trump did that, manufacturing came back and prices went down for American citizens. They went up for the Chinese but went down for our people.” After Trump imposed a 9% tariff on laundry machines made in China, the price of laundry machines went up in the US by around 9%, compared to the pre-tariff prices.

+ The genius of Musk, like Trump, is to always get bailed out from the consequences of his own stupidity…

+ Nearly 60% of the baby foods sold in the US fail to meet basic nutritional standards set by the WHO.

+++

+ This week, twenty years after justifying Bush’s invasion of Iraq, the New Yorker published a new account of the massacre of 26 Iraqi civilians by US Marines in Haditha. The story is built on tens of thousands of documents finally unearthed from the Pentagon on the mass killings, including photos of women and children gunned to death inside their homes. Maybe 20 years from now, the New Yorker will feel it’s safe to publish photos of the atrocities committed by the US-funded IDF against Palestinian families inside their homes and tents in Gaza…

+ 12 years ago The Atlantic published a piece defending the Marines who slaughtered 26 Iraqi civilians in Haditha.

+ Kamala Harris’s vow at the DNC to make sure that the US will always possess the “most lethal fighting force in the world” struck a familiar, if ominous, chord. Ken Kilippenstein looked the phrase up and found that the only other politicians to have used it were Republicans.

+ Why there was no mention of an arms embargo at the DNC, even though more than 60% of all voters and nearly 80% of Democrats say the US shouldn’t send arms to Israel? The leading 15 weapons contractors are forecast to log a cash flow of $52 billion in 2026 — almost double their combined cash flow at the end of 2021.

+ Though I shouldn’t be, I’m still mildly shocked that over four nights of prime-time speakers at the DNC only one mentioned the anti-genocide protest and it wasn’t AOC, Bernie, Warnock, Oprah, Raskin or Shawn Fain but Joe “Friggin” Biden, who at least admitted, “They have a point.

+ A report by the Inspector General for US AID reveals that Biden approved the plan for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza using a floating military pier, overriding warnings from within his own government that rough waves could pose significant challenges and objections from officials who feared the operation would undermine diplomatic efforts to force Israel to open additional land routes into occupied Gaza.

+ With at least one-third of all US naval “assets” deployed by Biden to the Middle East to protect Israel from a potential retaliatory strike by Iran, the US currently lacks an aircraft carrier in the Pacific for the first time in decades. Maybe the threat from China and North Korea isn’t as real as the hype?

+ Palantir. the surveillance technology firm that was once underwritten by the CIA’s venture capital wing, has hired one of the most rabid China hawks on the hill, Mike Gallagher, the former GOP congressman from Wisconsin, to oversee its defense operations. Gallagher once warned that China’s strategy toward the West was “to destroy the capitalist system led by the United States and make way for the ultimate triumph of world socialism with, you know, Chinese characteristics. So part of it is getting us to destroy ourselves. And, think of it like this. Think of it like an assisted suicide. You supply the chemicals, fentanyl, coronavirus. You supply the economic downturn in the form of IP theft, pandemic shutdown, general economic warfare. And you supply the self-loathing in the form of ideological warfare that gets Americans to think that America is a neo-colonialist racist country.”

+ Ukraine has been deploying wooden drones with a range of 450 miles to strike targets, including oil depots, inside Russia. “We assemble the drones like Ikea,” said Francisco Serra-Martins, a co-founder of the drone-maker, Terminal Autonomy, which has received financing from the Biden administration. The drones, which cost about $1,000 each, are “basically flying furniture,” Serra-Martins told the BBC.

+ John Yoo has written an op-ed in USA Today warning that “the leftward ideological slant in law schools with degrade American democracy.” Yes, that John Yoo. The guy who drafted legal memos on the constitutionality of torture.

+ The DNC quietly dropped any mention of “torture” from its platform.

+ Former top Italian diplomat Marcos Carnelos: “The US, not China, is threatening the rules-based world order. US foreign policy failures have inflicted untold misery worldwide for decades, while Beijing is now achieving tangible results.”

+++

+ The tribute to the Central Park 5 at the DNC was moving. But given all the robust bragging this week about how she went after “street crime” in SF is there any doubt that Harris would have aggressively prosecuted the Central Park 5 had she been DA in NYC at the time?

+ A new database by Mapping Police Violence shows that police in the US use violence against more than 300,000 people every year and that incidents of police violence–tasers, pepper stay and tear gas, police dog attacks, neck restraints, rubber bullets and baton strikes–have risen since the George Floyd protests.

+ Cops are now starting to use AI Chatboxes to write their arrest reports. The device is being marketed by Axon, the company behind Tasers and body cameras. What could go wrong, HAL?

+ At least six infants have been abandoned in Houston since June. The state’s abortion ban seems to working as planned…

+ This week police in Nassau County on Long Island made their first arrest under a new law banning face masks, because of the backlash against anti-genocide protests and rightwing hysteria about COVID-era mandates. The arrestee? An 18-year-old Latino boy.

+ Ain’t no justice: A judge dropped charges against some of the Louisville cops involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, saying that Taylor’s boyfriend was largest responsible for her killing: “There is no direct link between the warrantless entry and Taylor’s death.”

+ For the first time in more than 10 years, the Democratic Party platform included no mention of eliminating the death penalty.

+ When homicides in Philadelphia went up during the pandemic, the press was quick to blame the rise on the policies of progressive DA Larry Krassner. Last year But years homicides in Philly fell by 24.9% and are down another 41.1% this year with no coverage giving credit to Krassner.

+ Already under fire for making thousands of traffic stops targeting Black neighborhoods, now comes news that the Chicago Police Department made over 200,000 secret stops last year alone in violation of a 2003 law requiring them to document every traffic encounter.

+ Newly released text messages from the NYPD’s notorious Strategic Response Group, show that before a BLM protest in June 2020, where police pepper-sprayed, beat and arrested hundreds of people, members of the unit were encouraged to be aggressive. In one message a day before the planned protest, Captain Julio Delgado told his officers: “We’re looking for arrests.” And followed this up by saying, “Can we plz play too?” As the protests were unfolding, Detective Jessica Delgado texted Delgado to “Kick their asses tonight Capt!.”

+ Shortly after receiving the surprise endorsement of the Phoenix Police Union, Rep. Rueben Gallegos, running for US senate in Arizona against MAGA-fixture Kari Lake, Gallego, sent a letter to the US Department of Justice asking them to call off its investigations against the Phoenix police and its effort to bring the department under a consent decree.

+ Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says cops have a “Fifth Amendment” right to turn their body cameras off.

+ After Austin, Texas changed 73 intersections over the past year to only allow left turns when they have a green arrow (protected lefts), the city saw a nearly 50% decrease in injury and fatal crashes/

+++

+ RIP Phil Donahue…I learned more from The Phil Donahue Show about how American society really works (and who it works for and against) than 60 Minutes or Face the Nation.

+ Donahue on getting fired from MSDNC: “Well, I think what happened to me, the biggest lesson, I think, is … how the corporate media shapes our opinions and our coverage..The decision to release me came from far above. This was not an assistant program director who decided to separate me from MSNBC. They were terrified of the antiwar voice. And that is not an overstatement. Antiwar voices were not popular. And if you’re General Electric, you certainly don’t want an antiwar voice on a cable channel that you own. Donald Rumsfeld is your biggest customer. So, by the way, I had to have conservatives on for every liberal. I could have Richard Perle on alone, but I couldn’t have Dennis Kucinich on alone. I was considered too liberal. It really is funny almost, when you look back on how the management was just frozen by the antiwar voice. We were scolds. We weren’t patriotic. American people disagreed with us. And we weren’t good for business.”

+ During a Center for Christian Virtue forum in 2021, JD Vance attacked American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten for “brainwashing” children while not having children of her own: “So many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids trying to brainwash the minds of our children … Randi Weingarten … she doesn’t have a single child. If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.” Weingarten is the parent of a stepdaughter from her wife’s previous marriage. Vance reiterated his puerile attackWeingarten for “brainwashing” children while not having children of her own this week: “I just said if she wants to brainwash children, she should have her own and not brainwash our kids … I still believe that, by the way.” Being a late adopter of Catholicism, Vance is apparently unaware of the fact that the entire Catholic school system as designed by the Jesuits was run for centuries by priests and nuns, most of whom didn’t acknowledge the children they may have produced…

+ Over to you, Sister Mary Elephant…

+ I wonder why X’s algorithms thought racist content might be logically paired with ads for the World Bank?

+ According to a paper in American Political Science Review, when the fabulous striker Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool’s premier league soccer club “hate crimes in the Liverpool area dropped by 16% compared with a synthetic control, and Liverpool fans halved their rates of posting anti-Muslim tweets relative to fans of other top-flight clubs.”

+ Philip Larkin, one of the most disagreeable people of the 20th Century: “Poetry is nobody’s business except the poet’s, and everybody else can fuck off.” (Larkin should have been told to “fuck off” writing about jazz.)

+ John Waters: “I’ll never be able to do a sequel to ‘Pink Flamingos’ because it would have to end with Divine taking a shit and the dog eating it.”

+ Nicole Tenev: Did they write [Law & Order] SVU back to normal yet? It’s started to go Woke.

Ice T: What the fuck is WOKE? lol Like I give a Fuck.”

+ With news of an Oasis reunion and lucrative tour in the air (money will heal, temporarily at least, even the most virulent and prolonged episodes of sibling rivalry), it’s time to revisit Courtney Love’s impression of lead singer Liam Gallagher as a “13th-century serf” with halitosis…

Dream of a Place Where You Don’t Have to Lie…

Booked Up

What I’m reading this week…

First-Class Passengers on a Sinking Ship: Elite Politics and the Decline of Great Powers

Richard Lachmann

(Verso)

The Siren Planet

Arthur Chimkin

(Houten and Holleren Editions)

Hoof Beats: How Horses Shaped Human History

William T. Taylor

(California)

Sound Grammar

What I’m listening to this week…

From Me to You: The Definitive Collection, 1972-2000

George Duke

(Robinsongs)

Nothing

Louis Cole

(Brainfeeder)

Vertigo

Wand

(Drag City)

The Pres Treatment

“While she was dressing he listened to the sound of a recording coming from the lounge. Other recordings had been playing before, but he hadn’t heard them. It was a saxophone solo by Lester Young. He didn’t recognize the tune, but it had the “Pres” treatment. His stomach tightened. It was like listening to someone laughing their way toward death. It was laughter dripping wet with tears. Colored people’s laughter.” (Chester Himes, The Heat’s On)