High Noon at LA’s City Council

by

In the classic 1952 Western High Noon, Katy Jurado portrays Helen Ramirez, former lover of Will Kane (Gary Cooper), the outnumbered, embattled Marshal at Hadleyville, who is being menaced by a looming shootout with a gang of gunslingers. Ramirez confronts Will’s newlywed, Amy Fowler (Grace Kelly), telling the bride that she should pick up a gun and fight alongside her new husband against the villains.

It seems that tenants’ rights attorney Ysabel Jurado is taking Katy Jurado’s (no relation) advice, and boldly entering the line of fire of the Los Angeles City Council’s own “High Noon” crisis, which was triggered by a secretly recorded conversation between three Councilmembers and a union leader making racist and homophobic remarks exposed on Oct. 9, 2022. In the March 5, 2024 primary election, underdog candidate Ysabel edged out incumbent Kevin de León – one of those Councilmen who’d participated in the controversial, clandestine recording – by about a percentage point in the race to represent Council District 14. Jurado scored 8,618 votes or 24.52% of the tally, to de León’s 8,220 votes, or 23.39% of the ballots cast in an eight-person race (see here.). Now Jurado is facing off against de León in the November 5 general election to serve a four-year term in office.

The 57-year-old, LA-born de León has been a professional politician, serving in elective offices since at least 2006, including stints in the California State Assembly and State Senate (where he served as President pro tempore 2014-2018). De León unsuccessfully ran against Dianne Feinstein for her U.S. Senate seat in 2018 and returned to office when he won a 2020 special election to represent L.A. City Council’s 14th District. In the fallout from the Council’s audio recording scandal, unlike the then-Council President Nury Martinez who resigned, despite calls for him to follow suit, de León apologized but refused to step down.

On the other hand, challenger Ysabel Jurado, who was born 1989 in Highland Park and raised there, is making her first run for elective office. The openly gay, 35ish-year-old Filipina has received endorsements from left-leaning sources, including LA Progressive, Our Revolution LA County and the Democratic Socialists of America, LA. Her candidacy, along with those of other left-of-center City Council candidates, raises complicated questions for U.S. radicals.

Should leftists vote for these contenders? Is it “ultra-left” not to vote in a bourgeois democracy or is it taking a principled stand? Is it better for activists to be outside of the system or inside the machinery of government, the belly of the beast? Can even the most high-minded, noble contenders remain honest and effective once they become part of the capitalist political system? Will our societal problems be solved – as Rosa Luxemburg put it about 125 years ago – by “Reform or Revolution”?

In considering these points, it’s worth remembering that Kevin de León, who is now arguably tainted by scandals, has been regarded as a darling of liberals who fancy themselves and him to be “progressive” (whatever that means nowadays). In any case, like Katy Jurado before her, Ysabel Jurado spoke forthrightly, uttering fighting words. In a no-holds-barred interview via Google Meet, where no question was off-limits, Citizen Jurado showed herself to be bright, engaged, committed, witty and charming as she discussed her personal background, politics, and the high stakes, “High Noon” campaign for Council District 14’s seat.

Mabuhay [Tagalog greeting]. Please tell our CounterPunch readers who are you? Why are you running to be a City Councilmember? What qualifies you to serve on LA City Council?

Ysabel Jurado: Mabuhay! I’m born and raised in this district. I’m still living in the house that I grew up in [Highland Park]. I’m a daughter of undocumented Filipino immigrants and I was a teen mom. I had to drop out from a four-year university, went on food stamps… Transferred from community college [Pasadena City College] to UCLA to become a community lawyer. I defended workers against wage theft, just like my father’s case… I was an eviction defense attorney at the height of the pandemic representing low-income individuals, renters, small businesses, [against] gentrification. I want to make sure I serve my community.

Now I’m running for City Council because we need new leadership in this district [laughing]. We can’t keep electing the same individuals and expecting different results. We need change, so that’s why I’m running.

You have used the term the “CD14 curse.” What is Council District 14’s “curse”?

Toxic masculinity, capitalism, white supremacy, patriarchy! [Laughs.] All of the things that afflict all of us on a daily basis. Look, we have had a sordid history of leadership here in the 14th and they’ve all been men. Our current councilmember was caught on tape gerrymandering districts, engaging in homophobic and racist language. The one before that, José Huizar, ended up being corrupt, and sentenced to 13 years in prison for his corruption. The one before that [Antonio Villaraigosa] moved into the district, said he wouldn’t leave, and then left us to be mayor, so we were left for a term with no councilmember. The one before that [Nick Pacheco] also had to step down because of corruption, and the list goes on. We’ve had attorneys who’ve had their license removed because of fraud and bribery. And that’s the history of the leadership we’ve had in the 14th.

You’re currently running against Kevin de León. What do you think of his role in that recording scandal?

I think it’s an abomination, right? That was the catalyst for my even wanting to consider running for office. Which I never thought I’d do. I thought at best I’d be a public servant, like a chief of staff, never putting my face on a flyer to be the candidate. LA is supposed to be the progressive bellwether in the nation of local city politics. And though his record has been progressive, we want someone who is progressive not in name only, and has the values in front of the doors and behind the doors. We can do so much better. Frankly, the stakes are so high, coming from the pandemic and post-George Floyd, we have so much at stake, and we can’t just have these superficial allies on the Council or any level of government.

On that secret recording, does de León actually make any racist remarks himself?

You know, he was engaging in the conversation, right? He was engaging in the conversation that denigrates folks’ children, and being racist towards them and their gay parents. I take a lot of offense to that. This conversation was recorded without their knowledge, and the way people act privately is usually how they honestly feel. It was pretty disgraceful to see who they really are. As they say, when people show you who they are, we should listen.

When there are racist and homophobic remarks made on that secret recording, does de León try to shut it down and tell them not to say that?

No, he doesn’t.

Your Council District 14 embraces Eagle Rock, it goes south to Downtown LA and embraces the Arts District. What’s your position on supporting the arts?

Yeah, this district is very broad. And it has a rich history of arts and activism. Like, I live in Highland Park, which is the home of Chicano muralism… I just feel honored to be able to represent not just these arts galleries, but these muralists and graffiti artists…

You’ve been a tenants’ rights attorney. Discuss what you see is the solution to one of the biggest problems we have in LA, homelessness?

One of our biggest problems with homelessness is it feels like we’ve been pouring money at it, but the problem hasn’t gotten any better. It’s time that we focus on the lived experiences and center our unhoused neighbors in the policies that we put forward. It’s already hard enough for us as able-bodied people that have cell phones, that have support networks, to go to your doctor, your dentist, your therapist, take your kids to school, but when you don’t have a car, you’re not mentally okay all the time, then having those resources can really be not helpful if they’re not centered in one place.

I’m proposing community resource hubs which are one-stop shop, where our unhoused neighbors can take a bath, take a meal, go to sleep, without getting criminalized and can avail these resources. You can’t leave your home on the street where things might get stolen when you take a shower – you’re going to stay out there. And making sure there is a doctor on site and a housing navigator, as well. Making sure we have these centers, these drop-in places called community resource hubs, which are tried, tested and true. That’s what we need more of – not just on Skid Row, which is part of this district, but throughout LA to make sure unhoused residents can get housing-ready when housing is available.

Are you nonpartisan or a member of the Democratic Party or some other party?

The race itself for City Council is nonpartisan because it has to do with quality of life, city services, but I am a Democrat. I’ve been a lifelong Democrat. I’m just a pragmatic progressive. [Laughs.]

You told LA Progressive that “Angelenos want radical change.” Can LA’s problems be solved through the electoral system and under capitalism?

I think that we cannot resolve it without it. Do I think it’s the ultimate solution? No. When I think about power, power has always been with the people. And that’s in communities. And that’s how we won this campaign [coming in first in the City Council primary]. Right? People haven’t always been engaged in electoral politics but have a life of their own. Mobilizing… in my community. For me, the state – as in the government apparatus – holds enough resources that is for the benefit of the commons. Yet, the way it is designed, it is at odds with the community people out there.

So, my job as an actor of the state is to unleash the resources to the folks who need them most, and not withhold it, so they can live life more easily. It’s part of the solution, it’s not the end-all, be-all. My goal as a state actor is to make people’s life easier, instead of harder, with the resources the government collects.

If you win the general election race in November, do you see the possibility of there being a left-leaning wing of the City Council, a City Council “Squad,” similar to the “Squad” in Washington, D.C. in the House of Representatives?

Yeah, yeah, definitely. The progressive bloc is growing; I want to join them. Councilmember Nithya Raman, Councilmember [Hugo] Soto-Martinez, my girl Eunisses Hernandez. These people are pushing the progressive agenda for homelessness; for climate sustainability; labor; and public safety. I’d happily join them. And hopefully Jillian [Burgos]… To make sure we can stop chipping away at change and start pushing the progressive agenda and hopefully setting it, at some point. [Laughs.]

You have an impressive list of endorsements, including the [LA chapter of] Democratic Socialists of America. What do you think of socialism?

You know, look, I come from a rich socialist tradition. I’m a Filipina; you know the woman, the presidential candidate, who lost in the Philippines to Bong Bong [Ferdinand Jr.] Marcos is a proud socialist. Her logo is “hot pink.” [Laughs.] It’s hot pink socialism, baby! That’s the history I come from and learning about Third World socialism, conceived of in the developing countries around the world. That is really my point of departure. My family had to leave an authoritarian regime so they could have economic opportunity in America, in order to make things happen and how their privilege gets inverted here even further as undocumented immigrants.

For me, socialism is about workers’ rights, housing rights, being able to have a sustainable local economy. So, I don’t think those things are crazy, I think they are things we should be fighting for. Especially in our local government.

Are you saying your family fled the regime of Pres. Ferdinand Marcos?

Yes.

So, what do you think about his son Bong Bong being back as president of the Philippines?

I’m a Leni [Robredo] fan. I was very disappointed at the outcome [of the 2022 presidential race], but not very surprised. Despite Pres. Marcos’ history as a dictator, you ask Filipinos and they do love him. There’s lots of work that needs to be done in the Philippines cleaning up government over there, but if you ask Filipinos who moved to America with the election of Trump, and the corruption at LA City Hall and they’re facing government, they’re pretty disillusioned.

They’re like, “I moved from the Philippines to America, to LA, but it doesn’t seem that different from what we know there. They’re stealing money from our home country – apparently four councilmembers are being indicted for corruption, they’re stealing here. Why should I even care?” Right? Trying to reinvigorate people’s faith in government, even at this local level, with that sordid history, is tough.

There have been recent moves to change the City Council’s ethics rules. Correct me if I’m wrong, but this may be a reflection of the whole audio recording scandal, among other things. What do you think about efforts to change the Council’s ethics rules?

Look, I mean, we definitely need some reform, right? When you look at how many councilmembers have been indicted in the last four or five years, I think it’s four councilmembers, and then three that were caught in gerrymandering districts – that’s seven out of 15. That’s almost half of the City Council – there’s corruption, a stain there. That’s not a good look for us.

I believe in taking corporate money out of elections because it should be the people that decide, not just money that decides. Really, we need to look at that more carefully. I do have ideas how to change the system and I’m relatively supportive of them. I’d vote to increase the number of council districts to at least 25. We should strengthen our corporate, ethics rules, on who can give, and when and how. Because, again, clean money campaigns, then you’re beholden to the people.

We raised $230,000; we didn’t accept any corporate, big oil, big pharma, cop money. So, it’s possible, but through the City’s public financing ordinance, the matching funds, we’re able to be competitive, and even get to this place. Without that, I don’t think we’d even be here.

You were part of UCLA’s Critical Race Studies Program. How was [Critical Race Theory pioneer] Prof. Kimberlé Crenshaw in the classroom?

Critical! [Laughs.] She was an excellent teacher, professor. I had her for “Civil Rights” and “Intersectionality.” It was just a fabulous class to have with her. Especially Intersectionality, we learned from her and discussed the issues and really fleshed out the projects. Like, what does “intersectionality” mean?

Define it. What does it mean?

Intersectionality is thinking about the different levels of your – the different identities you have. And the interlocking oppressions thereof. So, the term is derived from the point of view of a Black lesbian feminist. In law, in practice, how does that show up, intersectionality? Let’s say you’re a Black woman that has a dispute at work and you’re being discriminated on the basis of your race and gender. And it has to do with how you do your hair at work. An infamous case is about braids; when you’re a flight attendant, and how you have your hair. And the policy is you can’t have braids. That was specifically discriminatory against Black women. Under the race discrimination legal doctrine, it may not be considered discrimination. And under gender discrimination doctrine it may not be considered discriminatory, because usually that doctrine is based on the white woman’s status quo, in which her hair is not often in braids. So, there’s not enough that would show up there that is discriminatory.

And without these interlocking identities you cannot get an outcome to show that I am being discriminated in the workplace. That’s why we advocate for an intersectional approach to analyzing problems, so we can figure out solutions and remedies for folks who do not feel like their experience is being validated and remedied.

Would you agree that what most oppressed people have in common in terms of intersectionality is class?

Um, that they have in common? Yeah: class.

You attended UCLA and graduated from its Law School. What’s your position on the [antiwar] student protests at UCLA and sending the police in to use force to disperse them?

So, I’m in support of the students. Right? UCLA has had a radical history of activism, so I think what the students have done is in line with the legacy of the Bruins before them, having fought for ethnic studies, for divestment from apartheid [in South Africa]. So, unabashedly, have been supporting students there, at Occidental, at USC, at UCLA, because they’re doing the things that we are not doing, or can’t [laughs] because we have bills to pay, places to be, children to feed. We all have a role to play. In a time when people feel like they can’t do anything, and the system wants you to feel like resignation is the answer, the students are finding the way to push the conversation forward. And they’re bringing light to issues. They’re awesome! [Laughs.]

I believe you said that if elected you’d be the first openly gay councilmember?

I’d be the only openly queer councilmember. Right now, as composed, there are no queer/ LGBTQ folks on there. If elected and there’s no changes, I’d be the only one.

In the past there have been openly gay councilmembers?

Yes.

If elected you’d be the first Filipina to serve on the City Council?

Yes. We’ve already made history right now. This is the furthest a Filipino has ever gotten in a City Council race. Two, three people have run before me and have never gotten to the general.

“Laban”! [The slogan in Tagalog for the People’s Power Revolution against Marcos in 1986 and also the abbreviation for assassinated leader Ninoy Aquino’s party.]

Laban ng laban! [Tagalog for “Fight, fight!”] Yes!

Is there anything you’d like to add?

This campaign, from its inception, has been designed for folks who have been ignored and marginalized. Because for me, where I come from, I have just felt like “the other,” “the other,” and “the other.” Because of my own intersectional identity, that is what grounds this campaign. When I talk with you about the government, the system and all these things, people live already how they live. It’s the law, the economy and the government that’s at odds with how they live.

Being a state actor to facilitate making the way people live easier is the key. Centering the folks who have been historically dismissed, marginalized and ignored is key to unlocking that potential. For me, electoral politics is part of the solution, it is not the solution, and I, as much as possible, do not want to distract people from the real issues they’re fighting for every single day.

Whether it’s survival or community organizing, because elected officials come and go. The community is here, no matter what. And despite how much all of the institutions try to stop them, communities still exist and are vibrate and beautiful. [Laughs.] So, I’d love to represent the 14th and be an ally, not a roadblock, to all of the movements happening right now.

Good luck with your campaign and let’s hope we have People’s Power soon.

Hopefully, we can load up the airport and stop the planes from flying out [like during the People’s Power uprising in the Philippines]. [Laughs.]

For more info: https://ysabeljurado.la/.