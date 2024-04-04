The Forest Service’s Misguided Approach to Wildfires

We have numerous examples where fuel reductions failed to stop a fire under extreme fire weather. For example, the Holiday Farm Blaze that raced down the McKenzie River burned through enormous clearcuts, which failed to halt the blaze.

Second, the agency doesn’t count the trees it kills with chainsaws as losses. But research has shown that in many instances if you add the trees removed to “save” the forest lost to insects, disease, or fire, the total is greater than what any of these natural processes would kill.

Third, thinning and prescribed burning are not benign. They often require roads (which, incidentally, are one of the major places for human ignitions) that disturb wildlife and cause sedimentation in streams.