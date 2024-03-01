On Aaron Bushnell, Anti-Colonial Solidarity, and the Era of Right-Wing Victory

by

Eric Draitser and Sukant Chandan reconnect for another conversation, this time in context of the heroism and bravery of Aaron Bushnell, the US soldier who lit himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Eric and Sukant explore the different facets of this story, including whiteness, the western colonial left, the need for leadership, and more. From there, the conversation goes into the so-called Axis of Resistance and the importance of understanding the current historical moment, the question of right-wing victory, and how we should understand our historic task.