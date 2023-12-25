Catechism Follows Recess

by

In the afternoon, rain just beginning to pelt

the windows, we sat at attention, uniformly

rapt while Mother Superior explained it:

how they would march us into the gym,

divide us into two groups,

how the believers would be backed

against the wall, die in a hail of

machine gun fire, how

we would have to decide

once and for all

which side we were on.

That evening, kneeling before

the television set, my head resting

on the paper on my father’s knees, I saw

the girl on fire, trying to outrun

her own back,

and I understood

for the first time,

the body counts.

And I knew then,

with absolute conviction,

I wanted to be among the saved.