A Leftist Response to the US Supplying Ukraine with Cluster Bombs

Eric Draitser provides his perspective on the US supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions. He explains his opposition to these weapons and the need for moral clarity and consistency in solidarity with Ukraine’s resistance.
Eric Draitser is an independent political analyst and host of CounterPunch Radio. You can find his exclusive content including articles, podcasts, audio commentaries, poetry and more at patreon.com/ericdraitser. You can follow him on Twitter @stopimperialism.