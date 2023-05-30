May 30, 2023

Garbage In, Garbage CEO Windfalls Out

by Sam Pizzigati

How we handle solid waste, adds one World Bank environmental specialist, will play “an important role” in everything from “providing sanitation for all” to “reducing climate change.”

 

Sam Pizzigati writes on inequality for the Institute for Policy Studies. His latest book: The Case for a Maximum Wage (Polity). Among his other books on maldistributed income and wealth: The Rich Don’t Always Win: The Forgotten Triumph over Plutocracy that Created the American Middle Class, 1900-1970  (Seven Stories Press). 