Garbage In, Garbage CEO Windfalls Out

But getting that “important role” right won’t be easy. To significantly roll back the garbage tide, a wide variety of players — from inside and outside the world of waste — will have to set aside their narrow self-interests and work together on behalf of the public good. Unfortunately, in waste management as in so much else, the tide is still recklessly rushing toward ensuring private gain.

How much private gain? Business analysts at Waste Dive have just released their fifth annual survey of top executive compensation at the North American waste and recycling corporations that trade on Wall Street. That pay, Waste Dive reports, “continued to rise in 2022.”

The CEO at WM, the Houston-based Waste Management Inc., pulled down $14.8 million for the year. That chief exec, Jim Fish, generously donated $100,000 — 0.6 percent of his 2022 compensation windfall — “to fund a scholarship program for children of Company employees.”

The CEO at another flashy waste industry corporation, Rubicon’s Nate Morris, stepped down from his top-exec slot this past October, but not before flashing quite a bit past Fish. For his executive labors helping the world pick up trash, Morris collected last year just under $41 million in compensation.

Once upon a time, not all that long ago, absolutely no one working in waste circles took home compensation anywhere near all those millions. In the middle of the 20th century, most “waste management” efforts operated as core public services funded by public tax dollars.

But the political squeeze on those dollars — a squeeze bankrolled in large part by rich people desperate to pay a lot less at tax time — would soon have growing numbers of municipalities contemplating pitches for privatizing their public trash pick-up.

Privatization, power suits declared, could save local governments anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off what they were spending on trash. Those sorts of numbers turned plenty of heads in city council chambers. By 1985, 30 percent of U.S. cities had gone private for trash collection. By 1995, 50 percent.

The privatization deals these local governments cut looked like genius early on. The first contracts localities cut with privatizers often did bring cost savings, and local officials found they could save even more by selling off their trucks and other equipment to the private companies doing their trash.