“Crime in America is rampant,” the editors wrote. “And Congress needs a muscular police response to bring it under control.”

“But, as with any threat to the public order, first Congress needs to understand the contours of the problem.”

“What better place to start than The Top Ten Corporate Crime Books of 2022?”

“Here ya go members of Congress and staff.”

“Read carefully.”

“You might recognize some of the criminals.”

The Top Ten Corporate Crime Books of 2022 appeared in the January 2023 issue and is being delivered to every member of Congress.

The Top Ten Corporate Crime Books of 2022 are:

10. Killer Airbags: The Deadly Secret Automakers Don’t Want You to Know (Forerunner Foundation) by Jerry Cox.

9. The Spoils of War: Power, Profit and the American War Machine by Andrew Cockburn (Verso Books).

8. Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America by Joshua Frank (Haymarket Books)

7. When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm by Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe (Penguin Random House)

6. Division of Power and Light by Dennis Kucinich (Prime Media)

5. Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial by Corban Addison (Penguin Random House).

4. Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump, and the Corruption of Justice by David Enrich (Harper Collins)

3. Corporate Crime and Punishment: The Crisis of Underenforcement by John C. Coffee, Jr. (Berrett-Koehler Publishers)

2. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Family by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday 2021).

1. Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing by Peter Robison (Penguin Random House)