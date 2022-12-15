Notes on a Victory for D.C. Domestic Workers

On December 6th, the D.C. Council unanimously approved a Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, extending crucial recognition and labor protections to thousands of domestic workers. The legislation is expected to pass its final vote on December 20th. I spoke with Erica Sklar, the National Organizer for the Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network who advocated alongside the winning coalition.

What does the recent vote on the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights mean for the people of DC?

Nearly ten thousand domestic workers who are caring for people in homes across the District will finally benefit from clear policy that protects their rights and dignity. Employers who already want to do the right thing won’t have to rely on their best guess as to what the right thing is – they’ll have memorialized policy and guidance.

The bill includes a written contract, so the city will have to create a contract template which is helpful for employers to make critical hiring and retention decisions. And workers will finally know their rights, have them written down, and know their expectations at work.

This is a big win for our human dignity. The policy expressly includes instead of expressly prohibiting the basic rights to domestic workers that were all holdovers from slavery – for example, the human rights code in D.C. excepts “domestic servants” from employment protections. Domestic workers, almost all of whom are women and mostly women of color, are explicitly left out by law in most places in the country. That changes now.

What impact might the bill’s passage make on the rest of the country?

Washington follows two other cities – Seattle and Philadelphia – and ten states in passing policy that protects domestic workers. A national Bill of Rights had its first hearing in Congress this year, but it’s going to be a longer road to see that through.

These policies are long overdue and the more places that are advancing these policies, the more other states can look to them as a model, to know that these protections are achievable and powerful for workers, employers and allies.

What misconceptions about your work or this bill do you often find yourself debunking?