October 3, 2022
by
Josh Frank
October 03, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
We Will See More Shocking Cruelty to Mental Health Patients Under Liz Truss’ Cuts
Kevin Alexander Gray
An Organizer for Our Time: Frank Watkins and the Rainbow Coalition
Sam Pizzigati
In Italy, a Setback for a More Equal Future
Dean Baker
Government Policy, Not the Market, Spurred the Rise in Inequality
Thomas Knapp
Imperial Delusion is the Enemy of Peace and Prosperity
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Dolphins of Heavens and Earth
Steven Rosenfeld
Debunking the Latest 2020 Conspiracy Theory from a Leading Trump Election Denier
John Feffer
Is Putin in a Corner?
Binoy Kampmark
Opportunistic Interests: The US-Pacific Island Declaration
Victor Grossman
More Important Than Roe v. Wade
Weekend Edition
September 30, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Richard Falk
Why I Love the “Vietnam Syndrome” of the People
Robert Inlakesh
“Take Israel to the ICC:” the Families of 5 Children Killed in Israeli Airstrike Demand Justice
Robert Hunziker
Sea Level Acceleration
Paul Street
Compromised Talking Heads
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Shelter From the Surge
Wahid Azal
A Feminist Revolution in Iran?
Eric Draitser
How Mikhail Gorbachev Became the Most Reviled Man in Russia
Vashna Jagarnath
The Electricity Crisis in South Africa Continues to Brew
Chloe Atkinson
Young Iranians Want Regime Change
Ramzy Baroud
From Nabulsi to Shtayyeh: Which Side is the PA On?
John Laforge
Fukushima: Novel Fixes Fail, Waste Dumping Threatens Pacific Ocean
Tamara Pearson
The Urgent Global Climate Revolt That Isn’t Happening
Eve Ottenberg
The Global Fight Against Fascism
David Yearsley
Don’t Worry Darling: Black Comedy Under the Desert Sun
Bill Hatch
Sharks in the Wave Pool
Anthony Pahnke
What Brazil’s Election Tells us about Violence and Democracy
Ed Rampell
“Art Evokes Thought” in New Star-Studded Antifascist Film
Ariel Gold
What South Sudan Needs and Doesn’t Need
Ron Jacobs
Unnatural Consequences
Daniel Warner
Are the Fleeing Russians Merely Draft Dodgers?
Walden Bello
Extreme Events are the New Normal…and Not Just in the Weather
Martin Billheimer
Forsaken Identities: Brujes-la-Morte
Paul Armentano
The Democrats Need to Keep Their Promises on Marijuana Reform
Shailly Gupta Barnes
Anti-Poverty Programs Work and New Census Data Proves It
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: Yalta’s Terms and Why Peace Treaties Don’t End Wars
John Philpot Roger D. Harris
US Hybrid War against Venezuela Goes to Court: The Case of Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab
Cal Winslow
Voices from the Picket Lines: the Strike at Kaiser Continues
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
“End War in Ukraine” Say 66 Nations at UN General Assembly
Jackie Higgins
The Aerodynamics of Velvet: What Owls Can Teach Humans
Serge Halimi
Disunited States
Thomas Klikauer
Disastro Italiano: Neo-Fascism Returns
Coletivo Desmedida do Possível
Scenarios for Brazil
David Carrier
What Happens when Culture is too Expensive?
Nicky Reid
The New Cold War is a War on the Poor and the Poor Need to Fight Back
Kathleen Frydl
US is Becoming a ‘Developing Country’ on Global Rankings That Measure Democracy, Inequality