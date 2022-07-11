Do You Need Luck To Get Really Rich?

Questions about luck go “straight to the roots of our beliefs about ‘deserved-ness’ in society,” note Ash Ali and Hasan Kubba, the authors of this just-published opus, The Unfair Advantage: How You Already Have What It Takes to Succeed.

Ali and Kubba at first appear to stand firmly in the luck-really-counts camp. Early on in their Fortune piece, they quote billionaire Warren Buffett openly acknowledging that “I’ve had a lot of luck.”

“I was born in 1930 with two sisters that have every bit the intelligence and drive, but didn’t have the same opportunities,” the Sage of Omaha continues. “If I’d been Black, my future would have been entirely different. If I’d been female, my future would have been entirely different.”

Billionaire Bill Gates, Ali and Kubba point out, just happened to have a mom who sat on the board of IBM. Mom helped young Bill “get the contract that led to a lucrative relationship” between IBM and the then fledgling Microsoft.

And Elon Musk, the world’s current richest man, came into our world as the son of an emerald mine owner in apartheid South Africa.

Then Ali and Kubba suddenly switch gears. Yes, they argue, deep pockets like Buffett, Gates, and Musk have had unfair advantages along their way to grand fortune. But “we all have unfair advantages” of one sort or another, and even our disadvantages can work to our benefit. You didn’t have much money growing up? That monetary minus “can make you more creative and resourceful.”

Now luck, Ali and Kubba note, can still play a role, and many successful entrepreneurs don’t realize how critical that role can be until they try — and fail — to start a second or third business. Only one in a thousand business owners score entrepreneurial successes three or four times in a row.

That stat has convinced Ali and Kubba that Elon Musk’s success — with PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink — can’t possibly be a matter of luck.

“You don’t get that lucky,” they contend, “four times in a row.”

Musk must owe his good fortune to his own personal “unfair advantages”: “his seemingly superhuman work ethic, his ability to somehow claw back success from the brink of failure and bankruptcy, to disrupt and change entire trillion-dollar industries, and his uncanny ability to not only predict the future, but to make it.”

“The old debate about hard work v. luck takes on a new dimension when you start to see it through the lens of unfair advantages,” sum up Ali and Kubba. “Musk, like all successful people, simply leveraged his.”