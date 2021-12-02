Home
December 2, 2021
“The Viral Underclass”
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
The White Supremacy Lie
Not “A Nation of Immigrants”
A Film for Our Time
CIA, MKULTRA and the Cover-up of U.S. Germ Warfare in the Korean War
When the Democrats Ran the Culture Wars
December 02, 2021
W. T. Whitney
Libre Party and Presidential Candidate Xiomara Castro Win Big in Honduras Elections
David Rosen
5G Cell Towers: How the Game is Played
Pam Martens
Wall Street Has Deployed a Dirty Tricks Playbook Against Whistleblowers for Decades, Now the Secrets Are Spilling Out
Cal Winslow
The Redwood Coast: Dispatches From a Forest in Distress
Stan Cox
Noam Chomsky Says We Have no Right to Gamble with the Lives of Climate-Vulnerable People: Video
Dean Baker
In Fighting COVID-19, Intellectual Property, Not Antitrust, is the Real Problem
Charles Lenchner
Reflections On Palestine Day by a Former Israeli Refusenik
Rebecca Gordon
The “Graveyard Shift” in a Pandemic World
Binoy Kampmark
Project UATX: New Universities, Old Problems
Jonathan Feingold
The Political Reality of Critical Race Theory
Jason Pramas
Once More Unto the Breach, Cassandra
December 01, 2021
Bruce E. Levine
Harvard Tells Us Young Americans are Increasingly Hopeful . . . Really?
Kenneth Surin
COVID Europa: the Fourth Wave
Linda Pentz Gunter
The “Brigands” Regroup in Basilicata: Italians Rise Up Against New Nuclear Dump
Rick Baum
Tax Consequences of Bezos Donating $100 Million and Musk Selling Stock Worth $5 Billion
Phil Mattera
Cracking Down on Corporate Recidivists
R. G. Davis
The Benefits of Supporting a Lie
Richard C. Gross
Guns and Racism in America
George Ochenski
Too Much Hate in the USA
Monika Zgustova
Luxury, Propaganda and Books in the Middle East
Chandra Muzaffar
Goading China Into a War
Dean Baker
Patent Monopolies and High Prices are Not Necessary for New Drugs
November 30, 2021
Paul Street
Two Trials: Slave Patrol Racism in Georgia and Racist Neofascism in Kenosha
Sam Pizzigati
What’s That Surtax Doing in the Build Back Better Bill?
Tom Crofton
The Crisis of Being a Man: Is It Really That Bad?
Nick Pemberton
Biden’s Imaginary Leftism Is Not Why The Media Hates Him
Binoy Kampmark
Foreseeable Risk: Omicron Makes its Viral Debut
John Kendall Hawkins
Strange New World, Same Old Blues
Christopher Orlet
It is 2023 and the GOP Cult is in Full Control of Our Government
Joseph Bak-Coleman
Thousands of Vulnerable People Harmed by Facebook and Instagram are Lost in Meta’s “Average User” Data
Mohamed Osman
Sudan is Backsliding Dangerously
Andrew Stewart
Another Look at Christopher Hitchens? Why Ben Burgis, Why?
George Wuerthner
Problems With Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act
Survival International
Uncontacted Tribe’s Land Invaded and Destroyed for Beef Production
Dan Bacher
Fishery Biologist: Delta Smelt are Likely “Virtually Extinct in the Wild”
November 29, 2021
P. Sainath
India’s Farmers Win on Many Fronts, Media Fails on All
Patrick Cockburn
Mosul, Destroyed by War, Waits to be Rebuilt While the Hunt for Hidden ISIS Treasure Goes On
Chuck Churchill
Now He Tells Us: David Brooks Suggests That the Republican Party Has Embraced Fascism
Deborah James
What’s at Stake at WTO
Nicholas Parker
In An Even Marginally Healthy Society
Ramzy Baroud
We Do Exist: Why the Palestinian Voice Should Take Center Stage
Binoy Kampmark
Off to the Solomon Islands: Australia’s Civilizers Get Busy
Fred Gardner
The Political Marriage of Todd Gitlin and Bill Kristol
Robert Spitzer
The NRA Could be Winning its Long Game Even as it Appears to be in Dire Straits
Steve Kelly
Sen. Tester’s Wilderness Act Doesn’t Go Far Enough