October 6, 2021
Abolition, Cultural Freedom, Liberation
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Andrew Cockburn on Power, Profit, and the American War Machine
If You Work in the U.S., You Don’t Know How Bad You Have It
Counter-Revolution in Arabia
The 50 Greatest Singles: an Exercise in the Absurd
Smoke and Ruins: Deep Time in Paquimé
October 06, 2021
George Ochenski
Globalization Meets Entropy…and We Lose
Mark Wigg
Peace Officers: a New Division of Salem Police Department
October 05, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
The CIA Plot to Kidnap or Kill Julian Assange in London is a Story that is Being Mistakenly Ignored
Helen Yaffe
Cuba Accelerates Vaccine Drive
Ariel Dorfman
Chile is Taking the Final Steps of Dismantling Dictatorship
Chuck Collins
Inside the Pandora Papers
Binoy Kampmark
Britannia Turns Back the Boats
Jonah Raskin
Two Days in Frisco: Slices of Life and Pizza in the City of Labor & Lit
Ramzy Baroud
Trudeau’s Parliamentary ‘Victory’ May Cost Him the Next Elections
Eric Mann
Working With Ed Asner to Keep the GM Van Nuys Plant Open
Christopher Ketcham
Let’s Blow up Luxury Emissions
Richard C. Gross
Bickering Democrats Hurting Themselves
Dean Baker
Was the G.I. Bill of Rights a Safety Net Bill?
L. Ali Khan
The Law of Boredom
October 04, 2021
Andrew Rothman
Public Lands Open to Livestock Grazing Should Not Count Toward 30×30 Goals
Sam Pizzigati
The Least Sympathetic People in the Entire World?
Dean Baker
Big Pharma Fights Back
Jonathan Cook
The CIA Plan to Poison Assange Wasn’t Needed. The US Found a ‘Lawful’ Way to Disappear Him
Robert Hunziker
Siberia’s Hot Streak
Erik Molvar
Can the BLM be Fixed? Tracy Stone-Manning Takes the Helm of a Broken Agency
Dan Bacher
Another Major Oil Spill Hits the Southern California Coast
Basav Sen
Why Did a US Envoy Meet With the Head of a Fascist Militia in India?
Wim Laven
Your Body My Choice?
Lawrence Davidson
A Problem of Clerical Hypocrisy: The Two Tiers of “Progressive Except for Palestine”
John Stanton
Native Americans: the First and Forgotten Slaves
CounterPunch News Service
Facebook Users Union Launches #FireZuck Campaign
Weekend Edition
October 01, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Vijay Prashad
Afghanistan’s Impoverished People Live Amid Enormous Riches
Erik Molvar – Marsha Small
Of Indigenous Peoples, Environmentalism, and Atonement
Todd Miller
The U.S. – Haiti Border: How the United States Blocks Haitians Wherever They Go
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Dirtiest Word of All
Paul Street
Reflections on Political Violence and Terror
Eoin Higgins
“Trust No One”: Anti-Vax Meeting Devolves Into Paranoia
Eve Ottenberg
Empire’s Sometime Handmaidens: Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International
W. T. Whitney
Former Cuban Intelligence Chief Sees Cuban Revolution in Danger, Calls for Action
Ramzy Baroud
Should Hamas, Hezbollah Learn from the Taliban?
David Schultz
The Supreme Court and the Coming End of Abortion Rights
Stanley L. Cohen
Israel Has Not Earned an African Welcome
Victor Grossman
German Elections: a Rough Loss and a Triumph
Kerron Ó Luain
“Compulsory Irish”: the Place of the Irish Language in Ireland’s Post-Colonial Education System
Serge Halimi
The Unrepentant US Empire
James Bovard
My Time With the FBI
Ralph Nader
How the “Polarized” Political Parties Work Together Against the Public Interest
John Feffer
The UN Crisis
Daniel Warner
Tone Deaf: Obama, Biden, AOC and the Swiss Purchase of F-35s
Joseph Scalia III
For the Wolf
