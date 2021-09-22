Home
September 22, 2021
Punks, Goths & Mods on Irish TV, 1983
by
Josh Frank
September 22, 2021
Robin Andersen
After 20 Years of Failed War, Corporate Media Still Give Wars of Empire a Pass
William Hartung
How Corporations Won the War on Terror
Ezra Rosser
Wagging the Bitcoin Dog
John Emerson
What is Neoliberalism? A Primer
Jisr Collective
The Palestinian Refugee and Diasporic Community Denounces Unconditional Aid for Israel
Dan Bacher
How Big Oil Continues to Buy Off Politicians
James A Haught
Free Speech and Press
Binoy Kampmark
The Anglo Unilateralists Strike
Manuel Perez-Rocha
Mexico Got Rid of a Prominent Columbus Statue. Neo-Colonial Economic Policies Should Fall Next
George Ochenski
GOP Extremism is Backfiring Badly
Mike Garrity
Clearcutting Yellowstone
William Gomes
A New Model of Refugee Housing is Needed for Better Integration
Alexandria Shaner
Imagine Life After Capitalism
CounterPunch News Service
Groundbreaking Legal Win for the Joshua Tree: Court Rules That Federal Government Cannot Ignore Impact of Climate Change on the Desert Icon
September 21, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
When It Comes to Letting Down Allies, Trumpism and Bidenism Have Much in Common
Sam Pizzigati
Why Do Europeans Live Longer Than Americans?
William J. Astore
The US Military, Post-Afghanistan
Ted Rall
Democrats Share Blame for Afghanistan
Rishab Chawla
The False Premise of Healthcare Hotspotting
Mark Weisbrot
Billions of People Globally Who Need the Most Help Can Benefit from Changes in Economic Policy
Ralph Nader
What Gives with Newspapers’ Graphic Artists?
Dean Baker
Cost Disease Socialism: the Niskanen Center’s Unnecessary Fight
John Rachel
What Are the Prospects for Peace? An Interview with Mark Skidmore
Steven Rosenfeld
Arizona Senate Poised to Report That Biden Beat Trump in State’s 2020 Election
John Kendall Hawkins
Anguished Lyricism: the Poetry of the Tortured
September 20, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Dangerous “War Scares” Of 1974, 1983, And 2021: What Needs To Be Done?
Jeff Cohen
Why Lindsey Graham is Trying to Rescue Rahm Emanuel
W. T. Whitney
Rocky Road Ahead for New, Left-leaning Peruvian Government
Thomas Kilkauer – Meg Young
Germany’s New Neo-Nazis: The Reichsbürger
Winslow Wheeler
Why the Nuclear Sub Deal Will End Badly for the Australians
Ariela Ruiz Caro
The Mexico Dialogue on Venezuela and the End of the Lima Group
Julie Yixia Cai – Dean Baker
Black and Asian American Workers Falling Behind in Getting Back Jobs
Ron Jacobs
City Council Resolution to Support BDS Movement Fails in Burlington, VT
Mike Garrity
Don’t Hack the Yaak
Thom Hartmann
The Real Crime That General Milley Exposed
Dan Bacher
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Approves Motions to Phase Out Oil and Gas Drilling
Weekend Edition
September 17, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Richard D. Wolff
Understanding the Basics of 21st-Century Democracy, Autocracy, and Capitalism
Tom Clifford
Hello, China? This is the Pentagon Calling…
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Taxing Representations
Paul Street
Glenn Greenwald and Iowa’s latest WTF Moments
Nick Estes
Indigenous People of Brazil Fight for Their Future
Vickery Eckhoff
The Big Lie That’s Destroying the Wild Horses of the American West
Robert Hunziker
What’s Up With COP26?
Tamara Pearson
A Journalist Dissects a Biased Chart of Media Biases
Eve Ottenberg
Fireworks at the Select Committee on the Capitol Riot
