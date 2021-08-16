Two Years After the Largest Workplace Raid in U.S. History, a Path Forward for Undocumented Workers

Immigration agents arrested over 600 undocumented workers at a poultry plant in Jackson, Mississippi two years ago in what remains the largest workplace raid in U.S. history.

On the two-year anniversary of that raid, immigrant rights advocates are demanding that U.S. officials take action to repair the harms inflicted on the workers and their communities.

Some 230 of the workers have already been deported but another 400 are still waiting for their day in court. And while they wait, many are unable to provide for themselves because they don’t have access to work permits or have been deeply impacted by Covid-19.

“Two years later, the pain is ongoing, and the threat of deportation is constant,” said Erika Vazquez with Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity of Mississippi. “It’s time now to undo the harm, and to protect these workers.”

Vazquez’s alliance partnered with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network to file a formal request with the Department of Labor to provide deportation protections and work permits for the affected workers.