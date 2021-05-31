by

Memorial Day 2021

The brown splash and swirl in the glass.

I set down the bottle beside it,

the cork forced back in place. Any

smoky, sweet aromatic notes

that might escape would be wasted

on me, with tree pollen clogging

my sinuses. And if my eyes

are puffy and tearing, blame it

on that, too. But I snuck away

from friends who only think of this

as a long holiday weekend

before summer.

For you and me,

it goes back to Quang Tri and a wet

mortar round that fell short of the LZ,

killed you and left me with a deadness

in the right ear that I thought had been blown off.

Blood on my hand when I reached for it,

mistakenly confirmed that fear

and what else I might have lost

in that moment. I don’t know that

we’d have remained friends, these 52 years

since. But I thought of you today,

as friends who are vaccinated gather

for a Memorial Day barbeque.

And this drink, I will drink alone,

throw it back all at once,

sudden as we were parted.