by

Planting Caltrops in the Dawn

What have you got

A hole in your head?

Too? Four? Six, eyes

umbrellas shouldn’t just snap, right?

It really oughtta be a crime

Or, it is!

In the true light of the true law

Although it’s unenforced

Haha!

Or, we don’t recognize —

Complex as it is, as it were —

The mechanism

Spread across the scales beyond

Trains slide, trains glide,

We ride along

Uphill and down how

Did such strange customs come about

Through force of course

Customs and costs and invisible dogs

Slinking through the stripped-clean shops

Squandered and squalid

The culture brought to the conclusion

Of its logic

Immanent in each

Ripped out torn up built-in lean-to

Says Diana, at the helm:

The pills, the anesthetic,

They’re the true coins of the realm

The truth of the false value of value

So-called

The polysemous signified

We’ve all been down this road

Enough

Already to know

It’s right down there

In black on the map

But, oh, don’t forget

We’re all comprised of holes

In heads — windows,

Trapdoors, and cave mouths

Agape, asleep, a sloop in a slip

Slips off, floats out

Away from Crete

The Nomos of Minos

The bull head alights right

Down the street

By Bowling Green