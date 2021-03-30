by

Van Gogh’s Crows

Vincent knew his Bible well

from Belgium with the miner men

He knew that Noah built his ark

From cypress, among other things,

And waited for the rain to come

The deluge washing over them

For 40 days they floated, then

Released a crow to look for land

The crow brought back

a message that

As far as she could fly she saw

an endless sea, no shores at all

no consolation; isolation,

desolation only

was the message of the crow and so

When forty of those crows arrive

They bear that message

Forty times

Above the wheat fields

of Auvers-sur-Oise