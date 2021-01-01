by

A POET’S WORK

“a poet’s work” is to name the unnamable, to point at frauds, to take sides, start arguments, shape the world and stop it from going asleep.” The poet Baal in Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses

A cheerfully reassuring letter

from our local branch of a corporate-

phony-not-for-profit hospital chain

sincerely informs us of their commitment

to keeping us all healthy.

That must be why the nurses

on the Acute Care Ward

are assigned seven patients

when the stated limit is three.

It is so good to know

the salaried bureaucrats out there

care about me.

That must be why

with small bars, cafes and

restaurants daily tanking

our County Health Department

raised their annual permit fee

accompanying the pain-in-the-ass application

with a severely threatening letter

printed on hot-pink paper

letting us know late submissions

would not be tolerated and

subject to serious fines and

withdrawal of their permission

for our very existence.

A man could drown is all this caring.

That must be why

with millions hungry and homeless

and millions more facing

bankruptcy and eviction

our beneficent elected leaders

benevolently decided

to send each tax-paying American

the magnanimous sum

of six-hundred dollars

while they blissfully pissed away

billions on tax cuts for millionaires,

corporate handouts and

superfluous munitions

to blow up more brown people,

all before Congress adjourns and

goes home for Christmas

to celebrate the birthday of Jesus

who famously taught us

to hate and obliterate

all of our enemies

and to let the destitute suffer

for they surely deserve it.

Gandhi said Christianity

was a wonderful theory

he’d love to see put into practice.

I second that radical motion

as we are now in dire need

of new old-school gospel religion

that does not genuflect

before the All-Mighty Dollar.

12/23/2020