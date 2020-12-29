COVID-19 Learns From Experience, Unlike Boris Johnson and His Crew

I believe that at this moment the government made a serious mistake about the public mood. The very high level of compliance with the first lockdown was because people were genuinely frightened. When I took a walk for exercise I would pass through entirely empty streets, though the parked cars showed that people were in their houses. The ghostly quiet reminded me of the atmosphere in Beirut and Baghdad in the hour or two after they had been shelled or bombed.

The unexpectedly high compliance with the restrictions gave Johnson and his ministers a false impression that they had greater control over people’s behaviour than was the case, for the real motivation driving the lockdown was not the government mandate. Ministers did not see it that way, playing up undoubted scenes of carnage in hospitals as the precursor for worse horrors to come and the imminent collapse of the health service.

Bad though the situation was, it was not quite the Crimean War-type breakdown that was being portrayed night after night. There was no need to further frighten people who were already thoroughly scared. Exaggerating the horrors also risked discrediting the fear factor that would be a necessity in a prolonged campaign to contain the virus. As it was, national solidarity was greatly damaged by the revelation at the end of May about Dominic Cummings’ notorious trip to Barnard Castle, a turning point made more emphatic by Johnson’s refusal to sack him.

But the grossest error was the cavalier abandon with which the government changed gear on 4 July, lifting restrictions willy-nilly and giving the impression that the coronavirus was permanently contained. People were allowed to travel abroad with little hindrance and were subsidised to ‘Eat Out to Help Out’. No wonder that fear of the virus ebbed while many people, particularly in deprived areas, calculated that the risk of losing their job and not getting another one outweighed the receding danger of infection. Fear was still there but no longer exclusively of the virus.

The government now wants to blame all that has gone so spectacularly – and for many people fatally – wrong on the unforeseeable rise of the mutant virus. But it was clearly losing control of the crisis from September onwards, after Johnson rejected the two-week “circuit breaker” lockdown, recommended by the chief scientific officers and the Sage advisory committee.

Government press conferences and media focus too much on government restrictions and pay too little attention to whether or not people comply with them. Yet the evidence is that compliance is now low with a survey by Imperial College London finding that, while 70 per cent of those asked say they intend to isolate when necessary, only 20 per cent really do so.

Given the government’s failure to develop an effective test, trace and isolate system, despite spending £22bn, suppressing the virus to a significant degree must rely on the blunt and economically self-destructive instrument of the lockdown. But the impact of this has been seriously undermined by past failures, U-turns and, for many people, a feeling of burn-out leading to fatalism and a sense that “what will be, will be”.

Fear of a different type has a damaging consequence. The failures of the Johnson government have been investigated by well-known publications, government agencies, academic institutions and parliamentary committees. Their verdicts are damning on almost every aspect of government, such as a report that £8bn out of £16bn in PPE procurement contracts went to companies with connections to politicians in the Conservative Party. Yet these well-documented scandals seldom top the news and do surprisingly little harm to government credibility.

A partial explanation for this, aside from unrelenting government news management, is that nobody wants to discover, in the midst of one of the worst crisis to strike Britain since 1940, that those in charge of the country are incompetent nincompoops with their snouts buried deep in the trough. Nobody, however sceptical about the abilities of Johnson and his crew, had expected them to be quite as bad as they have turned out to be.