Now is the time
to say it, as loud as possible,
so that everybody will hear it.
Our world is run by fools—
yes, fools, unscrupulous, unrepentant fools—
who, with their heartless minions,
are willing to set the world on fire
while they, their friends, their families,
and their blind followers
continue destroying everything
that smells of decency,
of people’s well‑being,
of children’s boundless future—
all in the name
of blind allegiance to a God of gold
while the masses clamor
for a peace that, every day,
grows even more elusive.