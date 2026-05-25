Now is the time

to say it, as loud as possible,

so that everybody will hear it.

Our world is run by fools—

yes, fools, unscrupulous, unrepentant fools—

who, with their heartless minions,

are willing to set the world on fire

while they, their friends, their families,

and their blind followers

continue destroying everything

that smells of decency,

of people’s well‑being,

of children’s boundless future—

all in the name

of blind allegiance to a God of gold

while the masses clamor

for a peace that, every day,

grows even more elusive.