While American media commentators are busy evaluating the latest China-US summit— calculating which side “won” — a video that went viral on Chinese social media showcased something far simpler: A US media host playing ping-pong with a middle-aged Beijing local on an outdoor table in Chaoyang Park, a laid‑back public space beloved by locals for morning exercise and leisure.

Dressed in a full suit, the host tried to smash powerful forehands. The Beijinger, wearing a white T-shirt, remained unfazed and calmly returned every shot. What stood out most was how he deliberately “fed” the ball to the spots where the host could return it comfortably. Chinese netizens quipped: “This isn’t athletic skill — it’s understated Chinese interpersonal wisdom.”

This scene exemplifies classic Chinese-style goodwill – no grand speeches, just a quiet effort to make the other person feel good. It’s not about crushing one’s opponent; it’s about ensuring everyone walks away comfortable and smiling.

Traditional Chinese philosophy prioritizes harmony over outright victory; outcompeting and defeating others is never the ultimate goal. Instead, genuine connection means ensuring that every participant leaves an interaction relaxed, respected and satisfied. To me, this brief park rally encapsulates what healthy China‑US relations could genuinely resemble: respectful engagement built on mutual accommodation rather than relentless competition. For decades, ping‑pong famously bridged early China‑US exchanges, and this casual modern match revives that gentle spirit of people‑to‑people diplomacy.

The choice of venue at the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests in Temple of Heaven carried a similar quiet message. The hall stands without a single nail. Twenty-eight massive pillars are held together purely by intricate mortise-and-tenon joints. The wooden pieces are engineered with just enough flexibility to absorb seismic shocks – rendering the entire structure surprisingly resilient. Many Chinese view it as a living metaphor: too much rigidity invites breakage, while a little give allows things to endure. This architectural lesson continues to shape everyday thinking.

Regrettably, years of political friction and sweeping tariff disputes have overshadowed this pragmatic outlook, imposing tangible hardships on ordinary citizens in both nations. During the tariff wars, my style-savvy friends expressed frustration over surging prices for cosmetics and luxury items, while US consumers lamented the eroding affordability of Made-in China goods. Small cross‑border enterprises have borne the brunt, with stable supply chains disrupted and long‑established livelihoods threatened. The quiet economic benefits once enjoyed by ordinary households on both sides have steadily faded.

In the end, country-to-country relations always come down to ordinary people’s lives. They are not just grand narratives in textbooks; they are the price tags on imported goods that families see at checkout, the order sheets in the hands of small business owners, the choice parents make when buying toys for their children, and the everyday costs of putting food on the table.

Through my reporting, I’ve spoken with former US officials and friendly scholars, many of whom share a similar view: The China-US relationship could have been much better. They argue that China and the US actually face shared threats. A mother in Shanghai and a mother in New York may worry about the same issues — rising sea levels that could destroy homes or economic crises that could rob their children of a bright future. They asked if the US-sought confrontational path in recent years has proven to be a dead end. Why continue down a road that only leads to frustration and negative outcomes? Why not choose a different path?

Looking ahead, many US media outlets may likely continue to frame China through the familiar old lens. However, even they cannot deny one basic truth: when relations become predictable, companies feel confident investing in one another, US exporters sell more, and American families pay lower prices. This isn’t idealism — it’s supposed to be the very principle Washington constantly brands as “America First.”

At the end of the day, ordinary people in both China and America want the same simple things: a roof over their heads, warm meals on the table, and a brighter future for their children. The human similarities and that sense of closeness between Chinese and American families run far deeper than the political differences that usually dominate the headlines.

That man in Chaoyang Park could have smashed every ball. Instead, he chose to feed easy shots.

Perhaps that is the simplest yet most profound wisdom one can draw from interactions — whether between people or between nations: sometimes the smartest move isn’t to seek a knockout win, but to ensure both sides walk off the court smiling, still wanting to play another round.